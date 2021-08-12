HPIL Holdings (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Stock Makes an Interesting Move: What Next?

The stock was on the move on Wednesday and ended up with gains of as much as 27%. The rally in the HPIL stock yesterday took its gains for the past week to as much as 52% and in light of such gains; it could be a good time to take a closer look at the company.

There are plenty of investors who are almost always on the hunt for stocks with strong momentum and for good reason too, considering strong momentum can often last for an extended period. One of the stocks to have shown great momentum in recent times is the HPIL Holdings (OTCMKTS:HPIL) stock.

The stock was on the move on Wednesday and ended up with gains of as much as 27%. The rally in the HPIL stock yesterday took its gains for the past week to as much as 52% and in light of such gains; it could be a good time to take a closer look at the company. Yesterday, the company was in the news after it announced that the application that it sent into the OTCIQ was approved.

In addition to that, the Chief Executive Officer of HPIL also stated that the company is going to continue to as the parent company of Medusa Artificial Intelligence, NFT Procurement, Cybernetic Technologies, World Gaming Group, and Apogee Dynamics.

He went on to add that the company is proud of its achievements in a relatively short period of time. In this context, it might also be important to point out that last month Cybernetic Technologies had also announced the launch of Medusa Intel Technology. That company is going to be a fully owned subsidiary which is going to be involved in the artificial intelligence space. Artificial intelligence is a fast-growing industry and HPIL’s entry into it is a significant step.