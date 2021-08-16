Global Tech Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTII) Stock Soars 25% in a Week: But Why?

The Nevada corporation announced this morning that the Beyond Blockchain: Buy Crypto iOS app has been launched and people could now download the same from the Apple App Store.

Over the course of the past week, investors have taken a shine to the Global Tech Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTII) stock, and this morning the stock is in focus once again after the company made a key announcement. In the meantime, the Global Tech stock has managed to clock gains of as much as 25% over the course of the past week.

In essence, the app is the mobile version of the BeyondBlockchain website and will now be available to iPhone users who prefer to trade through their phones. In this context, it is important to point out that those who are going to use the iOS app will also get the same sort of features and security that are available to those who trade through the website.

Traders are going to have around-the-clock access to not only their accounts but also the trading platform. Most of the popular cryptocurrencies like Chainlink, Ethereum and Bitcoin among others are going to be available. In addition to that, the traders are going to be able to trade through a range of fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies. It is a feature that is also available to those who trade through the website.