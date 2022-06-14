EYE Stock Price is ready for a run? READ NOW

National Vision Holdings EYE Stock Price is down 6% and the volume is up 593% and now it could be ready for a big move?

Wondering why this stock is having such a hard time and if it can break the overall trend?

Before we do, remember to stop what you are doing and 👇 Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest breakout stocks and trending stocks!

Delivering Breakout Stock Alerts | 100% FREE Direct to Your Inbox SEND ALERTS

Before we get started, I wanted to introduce myself to you. Hi 🙋‍♂️ I’m Alexander Goldman and I have been successfully trading breakout stocks and trending stocks for two decades now.

I’m now helping traders find breakout stocks. My claim to fame is the expert at finding trending stocks.

What do I mean by big winners?

Stocks that move more than 100% in a month! NEYE Stock Price could?

Does that always happen, NO! But, I’m very good! Take a look at this article I wrote, where I called 5 stocks, 3 losers and 2 winners and they all did what I thought!

The article is HERE where I shine a spotlight on trending stocks and breakout stocks!

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis

National Vision Holdings Company Information

Company Name: National Vision Holdings Inc

Ticker: EYE

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.nationalvision.com/

National Vision Holdings Company Summary:

National Vision Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services. The Corporate/Other segment consists of the results of operations of the other operating segments and corporate overhead support. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

EYE stock price is due to News?

May 27th

Announced the Company is scheduled to present at the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 8:40 a.m. Central Time.

EYE 5 Day Chart

EYE Stock Price Technical Analysis:

I don’t like the stock, it is in a bearish trend and has been for a while. Stay away! It is already reentering the trend and if it falls below $26, there will be real trouble