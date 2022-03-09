Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE stock price, bounce or fall? Exclusive analysis!

Energy Enterprises EOSE stock price is up 30% over the last 5 days, is it time to buy or sell? Famed stock picker, Alexander Goldman has his analysis, take a look below.

Before we do, remember to stop what you are doing and 👇 Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest breakout stocks and trending stocks!

Delivering Breakout Stock Alerts | 100% FREE Direct to Your Inbox SEND ALERTS

Before we get started, I wanted to introduce myself to you. Hi 🙋‍♂️ I’m Alexander Goldman and I have been successfully trading breakout stocks and trending stocks for two decades now.

I’m now helping traders find breakout stocks. My claim to fame is the expert at finding trending stocks.

What do I mean by big winners?

Stocks that move more than 100% in a month! EOSE Stock Price could?

Does that always happen, NO! But, I’m very good! Take a look at this article I wrote, where I called 5 stocks, 3 losers and 2 winners and they all did what I thought!

The article is HERE where I shine a spotlight on trending stocks and breakout stocks!

If you want stocks delivered to your inbox, no hassle, no research with this massive community of traders, sign up below. Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. Company Information

Company Name: Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.

Ticker: EOSE

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://eosenergystorage.com/

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. Company Summary:

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploy safe, scalable, and sustainable, low total cost of ownership battery storage solutions for the electricity industry.

Its product Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, NJ.

EOSE stock price is due to News?

Mar 09, 2022

Announced it entered into a master supply agreement with Bridgelink Commodities, LLC (“Bridgelink”) for proposed storage projects across Texas. Bridgelink has committed to purchase 240 MWh of energy storage capacity provided by Eos’s Znyth(TM) zinc-based technology, accompanied by an option to purchase long-term maintenance support, with an additional option to expand to a total of 500 MWh over a term of 3 years, representing a total order value of up to $150 million.

Bridgelink, which has over 8 GW of renewable generation projects in development, will rely on Eos technology to support energy curtailment recapture, providing resilience to the local power grid overseen by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (“ERCOT”).

EOSE 1 Day Chart

EOSE Stock Price Technical Analysis:

I like it! It’s consolidated and trending up on the 5 day. My only concern is the overall direction of the market because of Russia. Overall, I like it, it likes to9 run and it has already retraced and is consolidating and I believe a little good news will make it retest $4.40 for a nice 30% scalp.

Once again my name is Alex and I’m so glad you took the time to read this far. I would love to have you be apart of our growing family of traders.

I always like giving tid bits of knowledge that I have learned from my mentors, so here goes. As a reminder to all of the traders out there to leave your emotions at the door and never, ever, try to catch a falling safe. Simply let it crash to the ground and then, walk over and pick up the money. That is a reference to bounce plays LOL.

I strive to find breakout stock alerts and deliver them before the market finds out. I’m the original OG trend setter of trending stocks! If you want stocks delivered to your inbox, no hassle, no research with this massive community of traders, sign up below.

I sure hope you enjoyed this article, if you would like to receive more exclusive content from me sign up for our newsletter below 👇