Enzolytics Inc (ENZC) Stock Gains Further Momentum: What’s Ahead?

If you are into micro-cap stocks then you might have noticed that Enzolytics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZC) has emerged as one of the major movers this year so far and the rally in the stock continued over the course of the past week. During that period, the stock attracted plenty of investors and ended up clocking gains of as much as 22%.

Considering the magnitude of the gains made by the stock it might be a good idea for investors to take a look at a development earlier this week that might have brought about the latest rally. The company announced that it inked a letter of intent with Creative Biolabs which stipulates that the two companies are going to work on the commercialization and development of HTLV-1 monoclonal antibodies.

The two companies are going to accomplish that by combining their technologies. It was a significant development for Enzolytics considering the fact that at this point in time there are no antiviral medicines or vaccines that can tackle HTLV-1. As a result, the fact that the company has now decided to collaborate on a project on the same thing has come as a source of considerable excitement for investors.

In this project, the Artificial Intelligence method that belongs to Enzolytics is going to be deployed for the purpose of identifying the conserving immutable target sites that can be found on the HTLV-1 virus. Creative will be responsible for testing the efficacy and neutralising capabilities of the monoclonal antibodies, among other duties.