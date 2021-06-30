Enzolytics Inc (ENZC) Stock Continues to See Selling Pressure: Where is The Bottom?

The Enzolytics stock was on the move yesterday and jumped by 13% to takes its gains over the course of the past week to as much as 25%.

There have been many small cap stocks which have made considerable gains this year and one of the more notable ones in that regards is the Enzolytics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZC) stock.

The Enzolytics stock was on the move yesterday and jumped by 13% to takes its gains over the course of the past week to as much as 25%. Although the gains made by the stock are certainly eye-catching, it is also necessary for investors to remember that the rally in the stock might be related to an announcement made by Enzolytics back on June 14. The company announced at the time that it has created definite plans by way of which it wants to take its ITV-1 anti-HIV therapy to clinical trials.

In addition to that, plans have also been made with regards to the distribution of the product in Europe. More importantly, the company also expects to generate considerable revenue from this product and hence, the excitement around the Enzolytics stock is perhaps understandable. In this regard, it should be pointed out that the product had been progressing towards a certification under the control of the Bulgarian Drug Agency.

Although that process was discontinued, it is necessary to note that there was considerable progress made and in addition to that, positive results had also emerged from clinical trials of patients. The positive results from the discontinued trial have given Enzolytics the confidence that the clinical trials it has planned under the control of the European Medicines Agency are going to be successful.