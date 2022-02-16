EGLX Stock Price | Enthusiast Gaming stock report by famed stock picker Alexander Goldman

EGLX stock price has been breaking it’s trend with large volume and an almost 100% change in PPS in 15 days. Wondering why this stock is taking off, take a look below. Before we do, remember to stop what you are doing and 👇 sign up for our newsletter below. 👇

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis of EGLX stock price.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Company Information

Company Name: Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.

Ticker: EGLX

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://www.enthusiastgaming.com/

Enthusiast Gaming Company Summary:

EGLX News

Feb. 15, 2022

Announced the results of its latest custom study with Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN), the leading global source for media and sports measurement, to measure the total social reach and Twitch viewership of the Company’s Luminosity Gaming esports audience.

EGLX 5 Day Chart

Enthusiast Gaming Technical Analysis:

The EGLX tock price has been affected the news that subscriber base has increased and hence volume increased due to the found interest. PPS has been solid with a bullish trend. The EGLX stock price has also been affected by this news delivered on Feb. 08, 2022. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is providing select preliminary unaudited financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2021 (“Q4 2021”).

Revenue in Q4 2021 is expected to be $56.9 million, representing a 34% increase from revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2020 (“Q4 2020”), of $42.5 million, resulting in expected annual revenue in 2021 of $167.4 million (2020 – $72.8 million).

This breakout stock was catapulted to success last week due to this news cycle. EGLX is officially a trending stock and traders should place it on your watchlist today.

This breakout stock was catapulted to success last week due to this news cycle. EGLX is officially a trending stock and traders should place it on your watchlist today.