ECTM Stock Price is so consistent, can it go higher? Looks GREAT!

ECA Marcellus Trust Company Information

Company Name: ECA Marcellus Trust

Ticker: ECTM

Exchange: OTC

Website: http://ect.q4web.com/home/default.aspx

ECA Marcellus Trust Company Summary:

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

ECTM stock price is due to News?

March 24th

The Trust is a statutory trust created under the Delaware Statutory Trust Act. The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. serves as Trustee. The Trust does not conduct any operations or activities. The Trust’s purpose is, in general, to hold the Royalty Interests, to distribute to the Trust unitholders cash that the Trust receives in respect of the Royalty Interests after payment of Trust expenses, and to perform certain administrative functions in respect of the Royalty Interests and the Trust units. The Trustee has no authority or responsibility for, and no involvement with, any aspect of the oil and gas operations on the properties to which the Royalty Interests relate. The Trust derives all or substantially all of its income and cash flows from the Royalty Interests. The Trust is treated as a partnership for federal and state income tax purposes.

The Trust’s reserves and quarterly cash distributions are highly dependent upon the prices realized from the sale of natural gas. The markets for these commodities are volatile, as demonstrated by significant price swings experienced during 2020 and 2021, which were attributable primarily to the economic effects of the global outbreak of the novel form of coronavirus known as COVID-19.

Trending Stock ECTM 5 Day Chart

ECTM Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

Here are my takeaways on it and why it is just a 3 out of 4. Do you agree?

ECTM Trading Volume

The volume, is trading at an increase of 60% over the average which indicates a higher demand in the stock.

Trading 101: volume is measured in the number of shares traded. Traders look to volume to determine liquidity and combine changes in volume with technical indicators to make trading decisions. So, let’s take a look at the technical indicators.

ECTM Technicals

The technical analysis “chart reading”, it is bullish and has been that way since the early part of this month with a steady ascending channel. It looks fabulous still since my last article.

Trading 101: Technical indicators are technical tools that help in analyzing the movement in the stock prices whether the ongoing trend is going to continue or reverse. It helps the traders to make entry and exit decisions of a particular stock. Technical indicators can be leading or lagging indicators.

ECTM News Cycle

The news, there is no significant news.

ECTM Fundamentals

The fundamentals, there is exciting financial filings associated with this stock, “265% growth”!

Trading 101: Fundamental trading is a method where a trader focuses on company-specific events to determine which stock to buy and when to buy it. Trading on fundamentals is more closely associated with a buy-and-hold strategy rather than short-term trading.

ECTM Awareness

Marketing efforts "Awareness Campaigns", I have not found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company. Hence the 3 out of 4.

