DatChat NASDAQ: DATS breakout?

DatChat NASDAQ: DATS is down 10% today and we are patiently waiting for a signal of a reversal. Let’s take a close look at the high level view of DATS.

DatChat NASDAQ: DATS Company Snapshot:

Company Name: DatChat , Inc.

Ticker: DATS

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.datchat.com/

DatChat Company Summary:

DatChat Inc. is a blockchain, cybersecurity, and social media Company that not only focuses on protecting privacy on personal devices, but also protects user information after it is shared with others.

The DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls. DatChat’s patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages.

With DatChat Messenger, a user can decide how long their messages last on a recipient’s device, while feeling secure that, at any time, they can delete individual messages or entire message threads, making it like the conversation never happened.

DatChat in the News:

Jan. 03, 2022

Announced the appointment of Mark Mathis as its first Chief Blockchain Architect. The Chief Blockchain Architect position will focus on aligning the Company’s strategic initiatives with the increasing adoption of blockchain technology primarily through development and integration within the DatChat ecosystem.

Nov. 30, 2021

Announced the release of the Nirad Points Rewards Program (NRD), with the first 1 million users receiving 10,000 NRD Points.

DATS 5 Day Chart

DATS 1 Day Chart

DATS Technical Analysis

There is an old adage, what goes up must come down and nothing other than gravity displays this universal truth more than the stock market. The market overall fluctuates by the minute and individual stocks fluctuate constantly.

DATS is no different, it has great news and moves up and then the longs take their profits and the short pile on, boom, it goes down. Rinse and repeat, over and over again! I’ve been watching this stock for a while and I have a hunch that it is about to consolidate and run.

I do believe this stock is sound fundamentally but the scared ones are still taking profit but I believe, when they are done, this could run. Stay tuned and wait for a double confirmation reversal.