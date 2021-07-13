Net Savings Link Inc (NSAV) Stock Gets Special Attention: But Why?

Yesterday, the digital asset technology, cryptocurrency, and blockchain firm was in considerable focus among investors and saw its stock soar by as much as 56% following a key announcement.

In recent times there has been considerable focus on companies that are involved in the cryptocurrency sector and one of the companies that could be worth tracking by investors at this point in time is the Net Savings Link Inc (OTCMKTS:NSAV) stock.

Yesterday, the digital asset technology, cryptocurrency, and blockchain firm was in considerable focus among investors and saw its stock soar by as much as 56% following a key announcement. The company revealed yesterday that its much-anticipated cryptocurrency exchange is going to be launched on August 9, 2021. Net Savings also noted that the project is progressing well and further information is going to be provided on a week-to-week basis. It is a major project for the company and the news has naturally led to excitement among investors.

More importantly, Net Savings has also set up a countdown timer on its website so that its investors and the general public are aware of the exact span of time that is left until the cryptocurrency exchange is launched officially. You can have a look at the countdown timer here https://nsavholdinginc.com/ .

The company boasts of a management team that has considerable experience in building products meant for the blockchain and digital asset space. Hence, it is likely that market watchers are going to be following the developments quite keenly. In the meantime, investors could do well to keep an eye on the Net Savings stock. It is likely that the stock is going to be in focus today.