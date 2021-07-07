Dark Pulse Inc (DPLS) Stock Skyrocketed 625% in a Month: Still a Good Buy?

Investors are always on the lookout for stocks that can generate considerable returns within a few weeks and if you are looking for such a stock at this point, it could be a good move to take a look at the Dark Pulse Inc (OTCMKTS:DPLS) stock.

The stock continued to be in focus among investors on Tuesday and managed to record gains of as much as 37%. However, the real story lies in the fact that yesterday’s gains took the Dark Pulse stock’s gains over the past month to a staggering 625%. There was no news about the company yesterday and hence, it might be a good move to take a look at an announcement from the laser sensing systems company last week.

At the time, the company announced that it inked a letter of intent by way of which it was going to acquire the drone-based company TerraData Unmanned PLCC. The company is capable of providing a wide range of services including 3D modeled mapping that could be deployed in a range of industries.

In this regard, it is also necessary to keep in mind that the services from TerraData also help in underwater inspection work. Some of the other services could also be vital when it comes to tackling concerns related to public safety across air, water, and earth. Hence, it is no surprise that the acquisition has led to a certain degree of excitement among investors with regards to the Dark Pulse stock.