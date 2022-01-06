China Xiangtai Food PLIN Bottom Play

China Xiangtai Food PLIN is poised for a possible breakout, take a look at the summary below.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd., engages in agricultural business. The Company is actively deploying emerging technologies including crypto asset mining and blockchain technologies with diversified expansion strategy. The current operations are in the United States, Canada and China.

Jan. 6, 2022

Entered into a purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) with a global Bitcoin mining hardware company to purchase 686 spot Bitcoin miners that are worth US$6 million. The top-tier newly manufactured miner with a hash rate of 92 TH/s are expected to ramp up the hash rate of the Company’s miner fleet by over 63,000 TH/s.

Dec. 20, 2021

Announced that it has launched its U.S. operation with the establishment of its U.S. headquarter office in the prestigious Seagram Building in New York City. PLIN’s establishment of the New York office marks an important milestone within Company’s global expansion strategy as a U.S. listed company.

The U.S. operation will be led by its senior executive team in the U.S.. This strategic move is to set the foundation for the Company’s diversified growth initiative within the U.S., as well as to demonstrate the management team’s ambition and determination of creating long term value to shareholders and investors.

$1.35 is the PPS traders should be looking for it to beat. I like the news, crypto is hot and the stock is going to run, it’s just a matter of time. Put it on your watchlist, this is a potential XXX% gainer!