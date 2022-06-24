BTTX Stock Price is up 23%, can it go higher? URGENT

Better Therapeutics BTTX stock price is up 23% in the last 5 days & volume is down 89% (WOW), but is it over for this breakout stock?

How is it that volume is down so much but it is up 23%?

There is an old adage, “two heads are better than one”, so let’s collaborate on BTTX and compare notes.

In this in depth report, I look at 5 KPIs: Technical Analysis, Volume, News Cycle, Fundamentals & awareness campaigns. I believe the stock market is not gambling, it is also not fool proof, but I have developed a dependable system. I have found some critical components to success for BTTX, tell me what you think.

Before we get started, I like being methodical and easy to understand so I have developed a ranking system for my stocks. I call it, Alexander Goldman’s “HOT Stock Ranking!”

The official heat level for BTTX is, a 🔥🔥2 out of 4

Better Therapeutics Company Information

Company Name: Better Therapeutics Inc.

Ticker: BTTX

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.bettertx.com/

Better Therapeutics Company Summary:

Better Therapeutics, Inc. develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions. It engages in developing a proprietary platform for the development of FDA-regulated, software-based solutions for type 2 diabetes, heart disease and other conditions. The company was founded by Kevin J. Appelbaum and David P. Perry in April 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

BTTX stock price is due to News?

June 8th

Announced that the U.S. Patent and Trade Office (USPTO) has granted their first patent, granting twenty years of exclusivity for a number of key features core to the company’s digital therapeutics platform, designed to help treat cardiometabolic diseases through the delivery of digital behavioral therapy as a PDT.

Trending Stock BTTX 5 Day Chart

BTTX Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

BTTX Trading Volume

The volume, is trading at an increase of 23% over the average which indicates a higher demand in the stock.

BTTX Technicals

The technical analysis “chart reading”, it is bullish and I like it. The one day, 5 day and ten day chart looks great. Keep this on your watchlist.

BTTX News Cycle

The news, there is no significant news.

BTTX Fundamentals

The fundamentals, there is no exciting financial filings associated with this stock,.

BTTX Awareness

Marketing efforts “Awareness Campaigns”, I have not found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company. Hence the 2 out of 4. Do you agree? Write me a line at alex@smallcapexclusive.com

