Breakout Stock ContextLogic WISH Stock Price is red hot! URGENT UPDATE

ContextLogic WISH stock price is up 37% in the last 5 days, but is the run over for this breakout stock? There is an old adage, “two heads are better than one”, so let’s put both our heads together and compare notes on WISH

Before we get started, I like being methodical and easy to understand so I have developed a ranking system for my stocks. I call it, Alexander Goldman's "HOT Stock Ranking!"

The official heat level for ContextLogic WISH is, a 🔥🔥 2 out of 5

Each time I write about a breakout stock I will stamp it with my ranking. Two fires mean it is a 2 out of 5 on my ranking system.

Now, let’s go over some information on this breakout stock before we get into the technical analysis. More importantly, how did I come up with the HOT Stock Ranking?

ContextLogic WISH Company Information

Company Name: ContextLogic Inc.

Ticker: WISH

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://ir.wish.com/

Breakout Stock ContextLogic Inc. Company Summary:

ContextLogic, Inc. engages in the operation of an online marketplace, that includes Geek, Mama, Home, Cute, and Joyful Shopping. The company was founded by Peter Szulczewski and Danny Zhang in June 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

CA:LUR stock price is due to News?

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenues: Revenues were $289 million, a decrease of 64% YoY. Core Marketplace revenues were $139 million, ProductBoost revenues were $28 million, and Logistics revenues were $122 million, down YoY by 74%, 55%, and 40%, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $23 million, an improvement of 81% YoY.

Net Loss: Net Loss was $58 million, a 90% YoY improvement. Net Loss per share was $0.09, compared to a loss of $3.04 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Cash Flow: Cash flows from operating activities were negative $49 million, compared to negative $24 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Free Cash Flow was negative $50 million, compared to negative $25 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Trending Stock WISH 5 Day Chart

WISH Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

The official heat level for WISH is, a 🔥🔥 2 out of 5 . Continue reading to see why I think it is just a 2 out of 5. Here are my takeaways on it and why it is just a 2 out of 5. Do you agree?

The volume, which is basically demand of a stock is great considering the news of the massive loss

The news, there is bad news so I’m very confused of why it is going up.

The chart, it is bullish since 3/15 but I expect it to turn bearish very soon.

Again, two heads are better than one, let’s work together to have the best trading year of our lives!

