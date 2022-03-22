Breakout Stock AVCT Stock Price is at a critical point! URGENT Report

American Virtual Cloud Technologies AVCT stock price is up 63% in the last 5 days, but is the run over for this breakout stock? There is an old adage, “two heads are better than one”, so let’s put both our heads together and compare notes on AVCT.

Before we get started, I like being methodical and easy to understand so I have developed a ranking system for my stocks. I call it, Alexander Goldman's "HOT Stock Ranking!"

The official heat level for AVCT is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 5

Now, let’s go over some information on this breakout stock before we get into the technical analysis. More importantly, how did I come up with the HOT Stock Ranking?

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Information

Company Name: American Virtual Cloud Technologies

Ticker: AVCT

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://avctechnologies.com/

Breakout Stock American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Summary:

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers.

The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

The company services include managed IT services, virtualization, storage, and networking and data center services. The company was founded on April 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

AVCT stock price is due to News?

March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: AVCT) Kandy Communications business unit (Kandy), a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, will demonstrate its latest innovations for secure digital transformation of enterprise communications and customer engagement at the Enterprise Connect 2022 Conference & Expo: Let’s Re-connect! event being held at The Gaylord Palms, Orlando, FL March 21-24, 2022.

AVCT Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

The official heat level for AVCT is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 5. Here are my takeaways on it and why it is just a 3 out of 5.

The volume, is gang busters lately! Lot’s of eyeballs

The news, there is significant news circulating around AVCT in regards to the showcase in Orlando, FL.

The chart, it is bullish then retraced, consolidated and just tested a high and is appearing bullish.

The fundamentals, there is a lack of clear direction.

Marketing efforts, I have not found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company.

