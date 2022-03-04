BIGG Digital Assets BIGG Stock Price is ready for a run? Important UPDATE

CA:BIGG Stock Price has been trying to recover since it’s April high of almost $5.

Wondering why this stock is having such a hard time and if it can break the overall trend?

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Company Information

Company Name: BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

Ticker: BIGG

Exchange: Canadian Stock Exchange

Website: https://biggdigitalassets.com/

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Company Summary:

BIGG Digital Assets, Inc. engages in the development of blockchain technology solutions, search and data analytics. Its solutions include QLUE.io and BitRank. It offers business, government and law enforcement clients a suite of forensic solutions, advanced analytics and risk-scoring capabilities. The company was founded by Shone Anstey, Lance Morginn, Anthony Zelen, and Marty Anstey on October 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

BIGG stock price is due to News?

Feb. 10, 2022

Announced a strategic investment of CAD $9.8 million in TerraZero Technologies Inc. (“TerraZero”) for 14 million common shares, and 2 million warrants. This investment brings BIGG’s total investment in TerraZero to CAD $10 million, and 14,650,000 shares, plus 2 million warrants. Through this investment BIGG now owns ~33% of TerraZero on a fully diluted basis. In connection with the investment into TerraZero, BIGG is entitled to appoint one member to TerraZero’s board of directors; our board nominee is Lance Morginn.

BIGG 5 Day Chart

BIGG Stock Price Technical Analysis:

CA:BIGG is not looking good right now. I believe this is a loser in the short term but remember this stock has had 4+ 50% gainers in 1-3 days over the last year. It is due, so keep an eye on it!

