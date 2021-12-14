BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) announces 2b clinical trials!

Company Name: BELLUS Health Inc.

Ticker: (BLU)

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: www.bellushealth.com



BELLUS Health is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of RCC and other hypersensitization-related disorders. The Company’s product candidate, BLU-5937, has successfully completed a Phase 2b trial in RCC and is planning a Phase 3 program that is expected to begin in 2022.

Why did it go up almost 100%?

Link HERE – LAVAL, Quebec, December 13, 2021–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) (“BELLUS Health” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (“RCC”) and other hypersensitization-related disorders, today announced that the 50 mg and 200 mg BID doses of BLU-5937 in its Phase 2b SOOTHE trial for the treatment of RCC achieved statistical significance on the primary endpoint with 34% placebo-adjusted reduction in 24-hour cough frequency observed (p ≤ 0.005) at day 28. BLU-5937 was generally well-tolerated, with low rates of taste-related adverse events reported (≤6.5%) at all doses.

Mr. Roberto Bellini, Chief Executive Officer of BELLUS Health commented, “We are extremely pleased with the compelling topline results from the Phase 2b SOOTHE trial which highlight BLU-5937’s best-in-class potential for the treatment of refractory chronic cough. RCC is a prevalent and growing condition that significantly impacts the quality of life of an estimated 9 million patients in the United States and 9 million patients in Europe.”

5 Day Technical Analysis:

There are a lot of traders at $9.05, so if this stock can beat $9.05 tomorrow, I like it. If not, and I’m thinking it won’t, stay away. Caveat, the news is really good, so I hold out hope, but I don’t like the huge 70% gap up. Happy trading and always play it safe with trailing stops!