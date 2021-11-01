Bakkt Holdings, Inc. – Company Snapshot

Company Name: Bakkt Holdings, Inc

Ticker: BKKT

Exchange: NYSE

Website: https://www.bakkt.com/

Industry: Cryptocurrency exchange

Company Summary:

BKKT, is a rocketship after announcing a partnership with Mastercard (MA) & Fiserv (FISV) to offer crypto debit and credit cards, making it easier for consumers to pay using digital coins.

BKKT’s three target markets:

Consumers – Aggregate, manage, and spend digital assets like cryptocurrency, rewards, and gift cards

Businesses – Enable your customers to earn or trade crypto, plus redeem and pay with loyalty points via the Bakkt platform

Institutions – Our platform offers a monthly bitcoin futures contract to bring trust and transparency to the digital asset ecosystem. Our products provide greater regulatory clarity, better price discovery, and more effective risk management for financial institutions around the world.