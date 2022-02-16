ATUSF Stock Price | Altius Minerals Corp. has a breakout stock report by Alexander Goldman

Altius ATUSF Stock Price has been breaking it’s trend with large volume and almost 10% change in PPS in 5 days. Wondering why this stock is taking off, take a look below. Before we do, remember to stop what you are doing and 👇 sign up for our newsletter below. 👇

Delivering Breakout Stock Alerts | 100% FREE Direct to Your Inbox SEND ALERTS

Before we get started, I wanted to introduce myself to you. Hi 🙋‍♂️ I’m Alexander Goldman and I have been successfully trading breakout stocks and trending stocks for two decades now.

I’m now helping traders find breakout stocks. My claim to fame is the expert at finding trending stocks.

What do I mean by big winners?

Stocks that move more than 100% in a month! ATUSF Stock Price could?

Does that always happen, NO! But, I’m very good! Take a look at this article I wrote, where I called 5 stocks, 3 losers and 2 winners and they all did what I thought!

The article is HERE where I shine a spotlight on trending stocks and breakout stocks!

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis

Altius Minerals Corp. Company Information

Company Name: Altius Minerals Corp.

Ticker: ATUSF

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://altiusminerals.com/

Altius Minerals Corp. Company Summary:

ATUSF News

Jan 19, 2022 /

Expects to report 2021 annual attributable royalty revenue† of $83.9 million, which is 24% higher than the $67.5 million reported for 2020. Fourth quarter expected attributable royalty revenue of $23.5 million compares to $22.0 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2020. These amounts establish new annual and quarterly records for the Corporation.

ATUSF stock price was greatly impacted by the news found above.

ATUSF 5 Day Chart

Altius Technical Analysis:

I’m expecting ATUSF Stock price to go down from here. All the key indicators are revealing a bearish trend building. There is key support at $16.62 that will fail and then ATUSF will begin it’s downward decent to the consolidation point.

This is Alex, reminding all the traders out there to leave your emotions at the door and never, ever, try to catch a falling knife. I strive to find breakout stock alerts and deliver them before the market finds out. I sure hope you enjoyed this article, if you would like to receive more exclusive content from me 👇 sign up for our newsletter below. 👇