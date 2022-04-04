Aterian ATER Stock Price is red hot, can it go higher? URGENT REPORT

Aterian ATER stock price is up 28% in the last 5 days, but is the run over for this breakout stock? There is an old adage, “two heads are better than one”, so let’s put both our heads together and compare notes on ATER.

In this in depth report, I look at 5 KPIs: Technical Analysis, Volume, News Cycle, Fundamentals & awareness campaigns. I believe the stock market is not gambling, it is also not fool proof, but I have developed a dependable system. I have found some critical components to success for ATER, tell me what you think.

Aterian Inc. Company Information

Company Name: Aterian Inc.

Ticker: ATER

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.aterian.io/

Aterian Inc. Company Summary:

Aterian, Inc. is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

ATER stock price is due to News?

April 1st

Announced that effective today Cynthia Williams has joined the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”).

Williams is an experienced e-commerce and technology executive who recently joined Hasbro, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAS) as President of its Digital Gaming Division and its subsidiary Wizards of the Coast, the maker of games that include Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering. Prior to joining Hasbro Inc., Williams served as Vice President and General Manager of Microsoft Corporation’s Gaming Ecosystem Commercial Team. Hence, Prior to Microsoft, Williams spent nearly 11 years at Amazon.com Inc. leading Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) including as Finance Director, General Manager and lastly, Vice President. Prior to Amazon, Williams spent over 12 years at Altria Group, Inc. as Associate Finance Director.

Trending Stock ATER 5 Day Chart

ATER Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

ATER Trading Volume

The volume, is trading at an increase of 48% over the average which indicates a higher demand in the stock.

Trading 101: volume is measured in the number of shares traded. Traders look to volume to determine liquidity and combine changes in volume with technical indicators to make trading decisions. So, let’s take a look at the technical indicators.

ATER Technicals

The technical analysis “chart reading”, it is bullish and has been that way since the early part of this month with a steady ascending channel.

Trading 101: Technical indicators are technical tools that help in analyzing the movement in the stock prices whether the ongoing trend is going to continue or reverse. It helps the traders to make entry and exit decisions of a particular stock. Technical indicators can be leading or lagging indicators.

ATER News Cycle

The news, there is significant news, “Cynthia Williams has joined the Company’s Board of Directors” circulating around ATER stock price. This is a factor in driving the demand, share volume spikes.

ATER Fundamentals

The fundamentals, there is exciting financial filings associated with this stock, the revenue is increasing every year!

Trading 101: Fundamental trading is a method where a trader focuses on company-specific events to determine which stock to buy and when to buy it. Trading on fundamentals is more closely associated with a buy-and-hold strategy rather than short-term trading.

ATER Awareness

Marketing efforts “Awareness Campaigns”, I have not found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company. Hence the 3 out of 4. Do you agree? Write me a line at alex@smallcapexclusive.com

Again, two heads are better than one, let’s work together to have the best trading year of our lives!

