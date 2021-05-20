Asia Broadband (AABB) Stock Consolidates Around 15 cents: What Now?

Those who are on the hunt for stocks which might have clocked significant gains so far this year might do well to take a look at the Asia Broadband Inc (OTCMKTS:AABB) stock. It has been one of the major performers so far this year and has managed to deliver gains of 1400%.

Those who are on the hunt for stocks which might have clocked significant gains so far this year might do well to take a look at the Asia Broadband Inc (OTCMKTS:AABB) stock. It has been one of the major performers so far this year and has managed to deliver gains of 1400%.

While those gains are impressive, it should be noted that on Wednesday, the Asia Broadband stock actually declined by 9%. However, at the same time, experts believe that following the company’s strong performance in the first fiscal quarter, Asia Broadband is now in a position to generate growth in 2021.

The company announced its financial results for the first quarter earlier on this week and the crowning glory of the performance was the $100 million plus in assets that it reported in its balance sheet.

This suggests that Asia Broadband now has the assets and liquidity under its command which will allow it to finance and progress is cryptocurrency and gold mining businesses. Not too long ago, Asia Broadband started selling its gold backed crypto token AABBG and by doing that the company managed to collect as much as $1.5 million in the form of cryptocurrencies alone.

However, that is not all. The company has also designed an international marketing initiative in order to boost its brand, facilitate the sales of more cryptocurrencies and increase the number of transactions through the AABB wallet. Asia Broadband is all set to launch this campaign at some point next week and it could eventually lead to a considerable boost to its cryptocurrency ecosystem.

This campaign is expected to create substantial buzz and also help the company as it progresses the launch of its own cryptocurrency exchange. The company announced recently that is has made meaningful progress with regards to is the crypto exchange and it is one of the stories that investors could consider following closely.