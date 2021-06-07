Artificial Intelligence Technology (AITX) Stock Continues To Gain: A Strong Move?

The rally in the Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions was kicked off by an announcement from the company with regards to fresh orders of ROSA units from its fully owned subsidiary company Robotic Assistance Devices.

Before trading starts today, it might be a good move from investors to possibly take a look at some of the stocks which recorded considerable gains last week. One such stock is that of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:AITX), which recorded gains of 10% last week and on Friday alone, it rallied by as much as 37%. In this situation, it is likely to be on the radars of many investors today.

The ROSA units produced by Robotic Assistance Devices have become quite popular in recent times and the two new orders have been placed since the last announcement regarding orders from Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions not too long ago.

The identity of the clients was not revealed due to confidentiality clauses, however, it was indicated that one of the units was going to be set up at the offices of a national grocery distributor. The other ROSA unit was ordered by a well-known security firm that operates from out of the East Coast. It has been announced that the security firm is also going to become an authorized dealer of Robotic Assistance Devices products.

The popularity of the ROSA units also prompted Robotic Assistance Devices to come up with new variants of the product. Last month the company released a new product named ROSA270 which is the latest variant of the family of ROSA products.

The company had announced last month that it was going to start shipping the product from June 2021 and it is going to be interesting to see the response it gets from customers. It remains to be seen if ROSA270 manages to cash in on the popularity of this group of products.