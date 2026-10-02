The Candel lung cancer trial produced a striking result in a difficult-to-treat group of patients: median overall survival reached 24.5 months among evaluable patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer who had responded inadequately to immune checkpoint inhibitors. Now published in a peer-reviewed oncology journal, the Phase 2a findings are helping shape a much larger Phase 3 test of Candel’s experimental immunotherapy.

Cancer treatment has been transformed by drugs that help the immune system recognize and attack tumors.

But there is an enormous problem.

They don’t work well enough for everyone.

Some patients initially respond to immune checkpoint inhibitors and then progress. Others never generate an adequate response in the first place.

For patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, whose disease continues progressing despite immunotherapy, the available options can become limited quickly.

That’s the population Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CADL) is targeting with an unusual experimental approach designed not simply to attack the tumor, but to potentially change how the patient’s immune system sees it.

On October 1, Candel announced the peer-reviewed publication of final Phase 2a results for aglatimagene besadenovec, also known as CAN-2409, combined with valacyclovir and continued immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

The headline result from the Candel lung cancer trial was median overall survival of 24.5 months among 46 evaluable patients who received two courses of the experimental therapy. GlobeNewswire

That number deserves attention.

It also deserves context.

This was a relatively small Phase 2 study, and comparisons with survival reported in previous studies are not the same thing as demonstrating superiority in a randomized head-to-head Phase 3 trial.

Fortunately, that’s precisely what Candel has now begun.

The Candel Lung Cancer Trial Focused on a Difficult Patient Population

The study enrolled patients with unresectable Stage III or Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer who had shown an inadequate response to immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

These aren’t newly diagnosed patients receiving their first treatment.

Their cancer had already demonstrated an ability to persist despite a class of therapies that has changed modern oncology.

Among the 46 evaluable patients receiving two courses of aglatimagene plus valacyclovir, median overall survival reached 24.5 months in the final published Phase 2a analysis.

Within the group of 41 patients whose disease was actively progressing despite checkpoint inhibitor treatment at baseline, median overall survival was 21.5 months.

And 37% of those patients were still alive beyond 24 months at the study’s data cutoff. GlobeNewswire

Candel points to published historical results showing median overall survival of approximately 9.8 to 11.8 months for comparable patients receiving docetaxel chemotherapy after progression.

That’s an intriguing comparison.

But it is important to understand what it isn’t.

Patients in the Candel study were not randomized against a concurrent docetaxel control group in this Phase 2a trial. Historical comparisons can differ because of patient selection, study design, treatment patterns and other variables.

So the 24.5-month result shouldn’t be interpreted as proof that Candel’s therapy doubles survival compared with chemotherapy.

It is a signal strong enough to justify asking that question in a larger controlled trial.

How the Candel Lung Cancer Trial Tries to Wake Up the Immune System

The science behind aglatimagene is arguably more interesting than the headline survival number.

Aglatimagene is an investigational, off-the-shelf biological immunotherapy built around a genetically modified adenovirus.

The virus has been engineered to deliver the herpes simplex virus thymidine kinase gene, or HSV-tk, directly into the tumor.

The patient then receives the antiviral medication valacyclovir.

The idea is to trigger tumor-cell death while creating an inflammatory environment that exposes tumor antigens and stimulates an immune response.

In simpler terms, Candel is trying to make an immunologically resistant tumor considerably harder for the immune system to ignore.

And the goal isn’t necessarily limited to the tumor receiving the injection.

The company is investigating whether treatment can generate a broader systemic anti-tumor immune response.

Candel’s earlier studies reported changes involving immune-cell infiltration and inflammatory activity after treatment, providing part of the biological rationale for continuing development of the therapy. SEC

That’s particularly interesting in patients whose tumors have already demonstrated inadequate response to checkpoint inhibitors.

Why Checkpoint Resistance Is Central to the Candel Lung Cancer Trial

Checkpoint inhibitors essentially remove some of the biological brakes that prevent immune cells from attacking cancer.

But taking your foot off the brake doesn’t help much if the immune system isn’t sufficiently engaged with the tumor in the first place.

That’s where Candel’s approach becomes interesting.

Rather than replacing checkpoint inhibition entirely, the experimental strategy attempts to change the tumor environment and then continue checkpoint inhibitor treatment.

The concept is essentially:

Make the tumor more immunologically visible.

Generate inflammation.

Expose tumor antigens.

Recruit immune activity.

Then allow the checkpoint inhibitor to work in a potentially more favorable environment.

Candel reported that post-treatment biopsies demonstrated increased pro-inflammatory gene expression, and that this increase was significantly associated with long-term survival in its analysis. CandelTx

That doesn’t establish that the mechanism caused the survival results.

But it provides biological evidence that something measurable was happening inside the tumor environment following treatment.

The 24.5-Month Number Isn’t the Only Interesting Result

Median survival naturally attracts the headline.

The tail of the survival curve may ultimately prove just as interesting.

In March 2026, after additional follow-up, Candel reported that 50% of the 46 evaluable patients had survived beyond 24 months.

Among long-term survivors for whom PD-L1 status was available, 17 of 20 had baseline PD-L1 tumor proportion scores below 50%—a group generally associated with less responsiveness to checkpoint inhibition.

At that later analysis, median overall survival was reported at 25.4 months across the 46-patient evaluable population and remained 21.5 months among patients with progressive disease at baseline. CandelTx

The October 1 peer-reviewed publication reports the final Phase 2a analysis with the 24.5-month figure.

Those numbers differ because they come from different analyses and follow-up points. That’s exactly why dates and patient populations matter when interpreting clinical-trial results.

The larger question remains unchanged:

Can the survival signal be reproduced prospectively against an active control?

The Candel Lung Cancer Trial Has Now Led to Phase 3

Candel isn’t stopping with the Phase 2 results.

In June, the company activated the first clinical site for AURORA, its global pivotal Phase 3 trial in non-squamous metastatic NSCLC.

This is where the hypothesis gets a much more rigorous test.

AURORA is expected to enroll patients across approximately 150 sites worldwide.

Participants are randomized 1:1 between two treatment strategies.

One group receives two courses of aglatimagene plus valacyclovir while continuing pembrolizumab.

The other receives standard-of-care docetaxel chemotherapy.

Most importantly, the trial’s primary endpoint is overall survival. CandelTx

That’s a much cleaner experiment.

Instead of asking whether survival in a Phase 2 study looks favorable compared with historical literature, Phase 3 can directly compare outcomes between treatment groups under the same protocol.

If the earlier signal doesn’t hold up, the randomized trial should expose that.

If it does hold up, the significance becomes considerably more substantial.

Candel Is Testing More Than One Cancer

Another reason the Candel lung cancer trial matters is that aglatimagene isn’t being developed as a lung-cancer-only therapy.

Candel describes the program as an off-the-shelf multimodal biological immunotherapy platform.

The company has investigated aglatimagene across several solid tumors, including prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer and NSCLC. SEC

The most advanced program is actually prostate cancer.

Candel has completed a randomized Phase 3 study of aglatimagene in localized intermediate- to high-risk prostate cancer and has been working toward a Biologics License Application submission in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The FDA previously granted the therapy Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation and Fast Track designation in localized prostate cancer. The lung-cancer program separately received Fast Track designation. SEC

That creates an interesting scientific question beyond any single indication:

Can the same basic approach to stimulating anti-tumor immunity work across multiple solid tumors?

That’s a much bigger proposition than one Phase 2 lung-cancer result.

It also requires considerably more evidence.

The Candel Lung Cancer Trial Still Has Important Limitations

This is where the excitement around the data needs to meet clinical-trial reality.

A Phase 2 signal is not an FDA approval.

The trial was relatively small.

Historical controls aren’t randomized controls.

Subgroup analyses can become less reliable as patient numbers get smaller.

Biomarker associations don’t necessarily prove causation.

And even encouraging peer-reviewed results can fail to reproduce themselves in larger pivotal studies.

Drug development is filled with examples of therapies that looked promising in early studies but produced different results when tested across larger and more diverse populations.

That’s why AURORA matters so much.

The Candel lung cancer trial has moved from an intriguing clinical signal toward a test designed to answer a much harder question.

What Comes Next for Candel Therapeutics?

There are now two major clinical stories developing around the same experimental therapy.

In lung cancer, attention turns toward enrollment and eventual results from the AURORA Phase 3 study.

In prostate cancer, Candel continues preparations surrounding its anticipated BLA submission and a potential commercial launch in 2027 if the therapy is ultimately approved.

The company reported in August that its existing financial resources were expected to support its current operating plan into the first quarter of 2028, including activities related to a potential U.S. commercial launch. CandelTx

That gives Candel multiple important milestones ahead.

But yesterday’s publication brings the story back to the patients in the original Phase 2a study.

They had advanced lung cancer.

Their disease had responded inadequately to immune checkpoint therapy.

And among the 46 evaluable patients receiving two courses of Candel’s experimental treatment, median overall survival reached 24.5 months.

It’s an intriguing result.

Now Phase 3 has to determine whether it can be reproduced in a randomized trial.

Small Cap Exclusive has not received compensation from the company or any third party for the preparation or publication of this article. This is independent editorial content provided for informational purposes only and is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

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