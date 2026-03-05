COEP Stock: Coeptis Therapeutics Explodes 13% — The Merger That Creates Two Companies for the Price of One

On March 4, 2026, COEP stock opened at $11.58, tested a low of $11.49, and then did something worth paying attention to — it climbed without stopping. By close, the stock sat at $12.98, up 13.46% on the day. After-hours pushed it to $13.00. The session high matched the close. That is not a random spike. That is a stock being re-rated in real time by investors who are finally doing the math on what Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) has quietly become.

The math is compelling. At a $74.73 million market cap, shareholders are getting exposure to a $660 million technology infrastructure operation, a clinical-stage cell therapy biotech being spun out as a separate public company, and $100 million in tax-loss carryforwards that will shield future earnings from federal taxes. The 52-week high is $21.41. The stock is at $12.98. The distance between those two numbers is the opportunity the market has not yet fully priced.

What Just Happened: The Merger That Restructures Everything

On January 30, 2026, Coeptis shareholders voted to approve the transformational merger with Z Squared Inc. This is not a typical acquisition. Management engineered a business model transformation that simultaneously creates two distinct shareholder outcomes from a single NASDAQ-listed entity.

The structure works like this. The combined entity is anchored by Z Squared’s technology infrastructure operations — valued at $660 million — which operate 9,800 ASIC miners across facilities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Iowa, making the combined company the largest publicly-traded pure-play Dogecoin miner in the United States. This is contracted, recurring revenue tied to long-life physical assets. Not software subscriptions. Not promises. Physical infrastructure running at full capacity, converting mined assets to USD or stablecoins within 24 hours.

Simultaneously, the entire Coeptis cell therapy pipeline — multiple myeloma treatments, CAR-T platforms, NK cell therapy programs — is being spun out as a standalone biotech company and distributed pro-rata to existing COEP shareholders. You hold COEP through the close of this merger, you receive shares in both entities. A $660 million infrastructure company. A clinical-stage oncology biotech. One purchase. Two positions.

And underneath it all sits $100 million in accumulated tax-loss carryforwards that shelter the combined entity’s future earnings from federal income taxes — cash flow that funds expansion rather than tax obligations.

The Chart Is Confirming the Thesis

The 5-day chart on COEP stock is the visual version of the fundamental story — quiet accumulation followed by a decisive breakout. The stock held the $11.49–$12.10 range across the first three sessions of the week. Patient hands building a base. Then March 4 arrived and the stock ran $1.49 from low to close with no meaningful retracement. That is not noise. That is conviction buying.

After-hours at $13.00 sets up the next technical question. The $13.00–$13.50 range is the immediate zone to watch. A sustained close above $13.50 removes resistance and opens the path toward the $15–$16 range based on prior structure. The 52-week high of $21.41 sits above that — a level set before the merger was fully approved, before Z Squared’s infrastructure scale was confirmed, before the spin-out structure was finalized. That high was set on less information than the market has today.

The low is $6.32. COEP has already more than doubled off that floor. The stock is in the early stages of repricing toward a structure that did not exist when that high was set. The $74.73 million market cap against a $660 million infrastructure valuation alone speaks to the gap that remains.

The Biotech Spin-Out: The Second Asset You Are Getting for Free

The cell therapy pipeline being distributed to shareholders is not a footnote. It is a separately operating clinical-stage biotech with three advanced platforms.

CD38-GEAR-NK targets CD38-related cancers — multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia — some of the highest-prevalence blood cancer categories with large established treatment markets. SNAP-CAR is a universal CAR T cell therapy platform licensed from the University of Pittsburgh, co-administered with tagged tumor-specific antibodies to target both hematological and solid tumors — a flexibility advantage over traditional single-antigen CAR-T approaches. SNAP-CAR already carries a licensing agreement with Monarch Therapeutics, signaling external validation of the platform’s commercial potential. The GEAR platform was secured with exclusive worldwide development and commercialization rights, developed in collaboration with VyGen-Bio and researchers at the Karolinska Institute.

Management has indicated plans to pursue a NASDAQ uplisting for the independent biotech entity — providing public market access without a traditional IPO. Shareholders who hold COEP through merger close receive this spin-out at no incremental cost. The infrastructure company is the anchor. The biotech is the optionality. The $100 million NOL is the multiplier on earnings.

Why This Setup Matters Right Now

COEP stock at $12.98 is a stock mid-transformation. The merger is approved. The structure is locked. The infrastructure is operational. The biotech spin-out is being prepared for its own public market debut. The tax advantage is confirmed. And the market cap still sits at $74.73 million.

The 13.46% session on March 4 is the sound of investors recalculating. The prior 52-week high of $21.41 represents a ceiling set under a completely different corporate structure with a fraction of the strategic clarity that exists today. Sessions like March 4 are how re-ratings begin — not in a single vertical move, but in a series of accumulation days punctuated by breakout sessions that reset the range higher.

The stock is sitting at $13.00 after hours. The thesis is in place. The technical setup is constructive. The gap between current price and what this company has become is the story. The market is starting to read it.

Small Cap Exclusive is owned and operated by King Tide Media, LLC, which is a US based corporation and has been compensated up to $150,000 for profiling (NASDAQ: COEP) Coeptis Therapeutics from New Orleans wealth management starting on 3/5/2026. We own ZERO shares in COEP. This communication is for informational and marketing purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Investing in small cap securities involves significant risk and volatility. For the full disclaimer, please visit https://smallcapexclusive.com/disclaimer/