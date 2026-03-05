NTRP Stock: NextTrip’s Travel-Media Platform Posts 1,508% Revenue Growth — Is the Market Missing This?

NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRP) is not a concept stock anymore. With Q3 fiscal 2026 revenue up 1,508% year-over-year, a projected media reach of 250 million viewers, and analyst price targets ranging from $7.00 to $8.25 — against a current price of $3.05 and a market cap of just $42.4 million — the gap between what NTRP stock is worth and what the market is currently pricing may be one of the more compelling setups in small-cap travel right now.

Here is the full picture.

Revenue That Changes the Conversation

Q3 fiscal 2026 revenue: $1.2 million. Year-over-year growth: 1,508%. Nine-month revenue: $2.1 million, up 402% versus the prior year period. These are reported figures, not projections.

Deferred revenue of $1.7 million sits on the balance sheet — future recognition that has not yet touched the income statement. Cash and equivalents stand at approximately $2.4 million as of November 30, 2025, supported by a $3 million institutional private placement completed in late 2025. This is a company with capital, momentum, and a strategy designed to compound both.

The Chart Is Confirming the Story

NTRP stock tested support in the $2.82–$2.85 range across multiple sessions in late February and held every time. That is not weakness — that is accumulation. The stock then reclaimed the $3.00 psychological level and closed March 4th at $3.05, up 5.74% on the week, printing a session high of $3.11.

The 52-week low is $1.50. NTRP has already more than doubled off that floor. The 52-week high is $6.48, representing over 100% upside from current prices before touching prior highs. Ascendiant Capital has initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $7.00 price target. The broader analyst consensus sits at $8.25 — implying approximately 170% upside from current levels.

Three Acquisitions. One Integrated Machine.

NextTrip has assembled a vertically integrated ecosystem connecting travel inspiration directly to booking transactions — and capturing margin at every step.

Five Star Alliance — Full ownership of a globally recognized luxury travel brand with curated access to over 5,000 premium hotel and resort properties worldwide. High-ticket, high-margin, high-intent traveler segment — fully owned.

TA Pipeline, LLC — A purpose-built group travel platform serving Mexico and the Caribbean. Destination weddings, group vacations, advisor-driven bookings — one of the highest-value segments in leisure travel, with a dedicated engine behind it.

GoUSA TV Assets — Acquired in February 2026 for $350,000 cash and $350,000 in restricted shares. For under $1 million, NextTrip acquired brand rights, distribution rights, and a content library from a platform that historically reached 200+ million viewers globally across Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, Titan OS, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire. A 200-million-eyeball footprint for under a million dollars is the definition of capital efficiency.

JOURNY: The Demand Engine

JOURNY is NextTrip’s travel streaming network — live on Apple iOS, Apple TV, Roku, and Android — operating across both FAST and VOD formats. Projected global reach in 2026: 250 million viewers.

A joint venture with KC Global Media is now in active distribution across India, Southeast Asia, and Australia/New Zealand — a region where outbound travel intent runs 70% above global averages. The latest content catalyst is I DO: In Destination, an eight-episode destination wedding series hosted by former Bachelor star Ben Higgins, pointing directly into TA Pipeline’s group booking infrastructure.

NextTrip’s proprietary model — Watch. Scan. Book. Go. — uses overlay technology to convert viewer intent into bookings in real time without disrupting the content experience. No other travel platform is executing this at scale.

Why NTRP Stock, Why Now

Three macro trends are converging behind NextTrip’s model simultaneously. Global travel demand is approaching $1 trillion in annual spend. Streaming consumption has permanently shifted to connected TV and mobile — exactly where JOURNY operates. And content-driven commerce is the fastest-growing segment of digital retail.

NTRP stock sits at the intersection of all three, priced at $42.4 million. Analyst targets point to $7.00–$8.25. The revenue acceleration is documented. The chart shows accumulation and recovery above key support. The platform is built and operational.

The market is only beginning to price what this intersection is worth.

Small Cap Exclusive is owned and operated by King Tide Media, LLC, which is a US based corporation and has been compensated up to $150,000 for profiling NTRP from New Orleans wealth management starting on 3/5/2026. We own ZERO shares in NTRP. This communication is for informational and marketing purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Investing in small cap securities involves significant risk and volatility. For the full disclaimer, please visit https://smallcapexclusive.com/disclaimer/