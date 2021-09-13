Xigem Technologies (OCTQB – XIGMF) Forecasts Revenues This Quarter

Keep XIGMF On Your Watchlist

Xigem Technologies, currently trading in the US under the ticker OTC:XIGMF, stated they expect to recognizing revenues in the third quarter of 2021, in a August 30th Press Release.

US trading of Xigem just started last week, and now the company can be purchased publicly in Canada, Frankfurt, and the United States. In April of 2020, on the Canadian exchange Xigem had an incredible run from $0.18 and hitting $0.72 by the end of the same month.

About the Company

Xigem Technologies Corporation was founded and is led by skilled entrepreneurs and operators, with extensive start-up experience and a proficiency in the capital, technology and media markets.

Xigem will acquire those technologies and enterprises whose commercialization and success will be driven by sectors impacting Remote: Work (Sales, Administration), Health, Education, Asset Management and the like.

Using its exclusively licensed US patented technology, the Company’s technologies will provide organizations with the tools necessary to manage employees, assets, consumers, users and business operations remote working environment.

Trading in the US just started and current pps is $0.15 with little to no volume, we can expect to see increased market interest and look forward to positive press this quarter on revenues and expansion.

Xigem could be a hidden gem for now….