Xigem Technologies Grows Its Technology Portfolio; Announces Strategic Investment in “Last Mile” Technology Provider iDealer, Inc.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 20, 2021) – Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (OTCQB: XIGMF) (FSE: 2C1) (“Xigem” or the “Company“), a technology provider for the emerging remote economy, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent on September 14, 2021 (the “LOI“) to acquire up to 22% of the common shares of iDealer, Inc. (“iDealer“), a transportation management technology provider for automobile dealers and other fleet operators. The all-cash transaction is valued at up to $874,896 (the “Transaction”) and calls for payments to be made in three tranches over the course of fifteen months beginning on the date the Transaction closes; the third tranche is subject to the performance of iDealer. In addition, the Company will appoint a representative to the iDealer board of directors. On a continuing basis, this investment will allow Xigem to recognize its share of profit (or loss), after the effective date of acquisition, from the results of iDealer.

iDealer is a SaaS-based transportation, dispatch and routing management system which is built on a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology. In its current form, iDealer automates dispatching, delivers optimal routing and manages changes in real time for automotive dealers and their on-duty drivers when shuttling customers and parts, a mission critical “last mile” operation. iDealer streamlines a dealership’s in-house drivers’ operation, lowers cost per ride and customers’ average waiting time, eliminates errors, and improves overall customer satisfaction index.

iDealer offers three products to increase efficiency of dealers’ operations including: courtesy shuttle services, valet service and parts run management. The iDealer SaaS platform has gained rapid traction among automotive dealers in North America and Australia, having been implemented at dealerships representing every major automobile brand. Data collected by iDealer shows that those dealerships have generated an average 9 times return on investment in the iDealer solution. iDealer also has an exclusive integration partnership with Uber for Business to: facilitate high-demand situations, extend service areas for iDealer users, reduce average ride costs and enable operators to optimize their in-house fleet size.

“iDealer extends and complements Xigem’s growing portfolio of SaaS platforms for the remote economy with an entrée into the trillion dollar automotive dealer market, and enhances Xigem’s ability to enter other verticals where the real-time monitoring of and communication with fleets is fundamental to their success,” said Anton Tikhomirov, chief technology officer of Xigem. “This investment is a strong fit with our strategy of aggregating a portfolio of technologies that are capable of disrupting traditional business models.”

The automotive dealer market is expected to reach approximately US$1 trillion in 2021.i According to McKinsey & Company, parts-and-service departments are contributing a growing share of dealership profits. Dealers can manage change by improving operating efficiency and digitizing processes to create a more engaging experience for customers.ii iDealer provides them with a solution.

“We are pleased to add Xigem as a strategic investor and look forward to a successful collaboration,” said Sergey Nekipelov, CEO of iDealer. “We will invest this capital into the further development and commercialization of our technology to deliver new solutions and additional value to our customers in the automotive industry and beyond.”

The Transaction is expected to close by December 31, 2021, subject to the completion of due diligence, the execution of definitive agreements and the receipt of any regulatory approvals. The Transaction is considered arm’s length and no finder’s fee may be payable.

iDealer automatically creates optimal routes for drivers, tracks vehicles in real time and provides ETA updates to customers



About Xigem Technologies Corporation

Established in Toronto, Ontario, Xigem is positioned to become a leading technology provider for the emerging near trillion-dollar remote economy, with software capable of improving the capacity, productivity, and overall remote operations for businesses, consumers and other organizations. iAgent, the Company’s patented technology, will provide organizations, businesses and consumers with the tools necessary to thrive in a vast array of remote working, learning and treatment environments while the Company looks to aggregate a portfolio of innovative technologies capable of disrupting traditional business models.

