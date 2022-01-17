Wynn Macau WYNMF explode Friday!

Wynn Macau WYNMF is up big after positive news in regard to Covid that has been making the stock crashing for over the last 12 months. I have written a full report on on WYNMF that you can read below.

However, before you read this insightful information, sign up below, let’s stay in contact.

Wynn Macau announced as the government of the world’s largest gambling hub retained the limit on casino licences to six. However, before we get started, let’s review some basic information on this company.

Wynn Macau WYNMF Company Summary

Company Name: Wynn Macau

Ticker: WYNMF

Exchange: OTC

WYNMF 1 Month Chart

Wynn Macau Technical Analysis

Wynn Macau announced as the government of the world’s largest gambling hub retained the limit on casino licences to six. Keeping the market competition exactly where it is so they can continue it’s domination. HERE

The stock has hit a 1 month high and has reversed it’s bearish trend, keep an eye on it.

Remember, to never try and catch a falling safe, or a knife for that matter. Simply let it fall to the ground, walk over, and pick up the money and walk away. If you enjoyed this article, sign up below, I promise I will never spam you and I’m pretty darn good at picking winners. Let’s make some trades together!