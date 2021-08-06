Will Valens Company (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) stock Recover After The Recent Fall

While it is true that some cannabis companies have made a bit of a comeback at different points this year, the situation has not been as great with The Valens Company (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) stock over the past week.

The stock has been in the middle of considerable selling pressure over the past week and during the period, it tanked by as much as 13%. The Valens Company is one of the leaders in the cannabis products manufacturing space and yesterday the company announced the launch of two new flavors for Summit 10 beverage, which is one of its top-selling products. It should be noted that the product is being produced by The Valence Company in collaboration with A1 Cannabis Company.

The two flavours that are going to be introduced by the company are Summit 10 Peach Lemonade and the other one is Summit 10 Raspberry Lemonade. The two products are going to be made available as part of the THC flavored lineup of edibles and beverages that are sold by The Valens Company.

The two new flavours are manufactured with raspberry juice concentrate and natural white peach flavour. In the initial stages, the two new flavors are going to be made available in the British Columbia region by The Valens Company and later on, in the summer the products are going to be pushed into the Alberta region. The cannabis-infused beverage brand has managed highly positive reviews in Canada and it now remains to be seen if the two new flavors can carry on that tradition.