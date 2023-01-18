Will AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) Patent News Trigger Further Rally?

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) stock is flying with a price-volume breakout!!

It was hardly a surprise that the AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) stock went on a major really yesterday and ended up hitting a four-month high following a jump of 29% and closed at a 4-month high. Considering the magnitude of the gains, investors are expected to be in hot pursuit over the course of the coming days.

Why Such a Big Rally?

The news that triggered the rally in the stock was the award of the patent for its proprietary method for the natural processing and modification of gains by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Summary

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an agtech company focused on building an integrated agtech platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property, and knowledge to solve an urgent problem – providing the best solutions to help drive sustainable crops and nutritious food for people around the world.

The AgriFORCE vision is to be a global leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through an advanced and sustainable agtech platform that makes a positive change in the world—from seed to table. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

#1 – AgriFORCE Granted Patent Related to its Proprietary Methods for Processing Nutritious Foods Under the UN(THINK)™ Foods Brand

The company is highly innovative and is engaged in the advancement of agricultural technology which could promote sustainable agriculture as well as crop processing operations.

By way of this particular process, it would be possible to turn grains of rice, pulses, and other seeds into fiber-rich, high-protein, and low-starch baking flour products. It is clear to see that it is a patent that could lead to a revolution in the fast-growing nutritious foods space.

It ought to be noted that the unique process had been acquired by AgriFORCE through the acquisition of Manna International Group back in May last year. The acquisition was part of the company’s overall aggressive acquisition strategy and it seems it may have paid off handsomely following the award of the patent.

#2 – AGRI stock Trades Above 20-Day and 50-Day EMA

Tuesday’s big rally has pushed the stock above key moving averages – signaling a short-term momentum trade. The stock is now trading well above the 20-Day and 50-Day EMA of $1.20 and $1.15 respectively.

Moreover, the stock closed at a 4-month high triggering a multi-month price-volume breakout.

#3- Growth Through Acquisition – Delphy Group’s Acquisition In Focus

Last month on December 28 the company announced that it had got shareholder approval for the acquisition of Delphy Group, which is expected to help AgriFORCE in offering its products in the global market easily.

The acquisition is expected to be closed at some point in the coming weeks. The company has also stated that throughout the course of 2023, it expects to witness certain developments which could further accelerate its growth. AgriFORCE remains committed to its aggressive merger and acquisition strategy.

The company said that ” We will continue to drive our M&A strategy to further strengthen our AgTech 2.0 platform.”

#4 Impressive Outlook

The company is projected to bring the first products under UN(THINK) Foods to market. In particular, with the B2B and direct-to-consumer launch of Awakened Flour, and hope to create a new standard for sprouted flours.

Following this, the company plan to launch our Power Flour which will bring superior nutrition with no compromise to consumers. Additionally, they have several other consumer products in the pipeline, for which we intend to provide additional details in 2023.

Moreover, AgriFORCE will start advancing the expansion of Delphy into North America as well as continue to build our Delphy Digital platform and suite of services.

The company noted ” As we look ahead, we believe we have secured the foundational pieces to transform our business in the near term. We believe 2023 will be a pivotal year in the company’s history and that we have laid the foundation in 2022 to achieve major achievements and successes in the coming year.”