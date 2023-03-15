Why is (CSE:AMS) Up 172% in 25 Days? You won’t believe the reason!

We did it again, we have uncovered a stock that is up almost 200% even in a bearish market!

(CSE:AMS) Alchemist Mining is the parent company to Lithos Technology, building a sustainable solution for lithium production.

The lithium market is projected to grow from USD 3.83 billion in 2021 to USD 6.62 billion in 2028, doubling in size, according to Fortune Business Insights.

Why is AMS up almost 200%? We have uncovered something very interesting with Alchemist Mining, stay tuned!

Let’s cover the mundane first, then get to the information that every trader needs to see.

Company Name: Alchemist Mining Inc.

Ticker: AMS

Exchange: CSE Canadian Stock Exchange

Website: https://www.lithostechnology.com/

Alchemist Mining Company Summary

Alchemist’s subsidiary LiTHOS is developing the trusted standard for environmentally efficient and economically sustainable lithium resource development.

Now that we got the particulars out of the way, let’s go over something very exciting for investors.

We have uncovered 3 catalysts that could send AMS on the Bullish run of the year.

More importantly, we will then unveil the long awaited “reason” why AMS is getting major attention lately.

Without further ado,

The Top 3 Catalysts that Could Send AMS on the Bullish Run of 2023:

#1. The Chart Is Perfect, Literally Perfect!

#2. IPOs Offer A Significant Upside Potential

#3. Leveraging Massive Efficiencies to Capitalize in a Billion Dollar Market

Our research team at Small Cap Exclusive is good, really good! They have uncovered some of the most explosive trades in the last ten years.

Take a look at what we have done lately HERE.

Tens of Thousands of traders trust SCE, the reason why, we uncover the best investment opportunities before the general population are aware.

Creating a unique situation of positioning before the volume spikes.

(CSE:AMS) is yet another diamond in the rough we incredible upside potential, take a look at the chart below!

Keep in mind, the market had been a blood bath lately, why is this stock up so much?

Wait until the conclusion, it’s important to have a foundational research established to understand the significance.

The chart above is a clear example of a bullish chart with technicals indicating bullish patterns both in the short term and long term.

There is two bullish moves one in early February and one in the beginning of March.

Moreover, there are two consolidation patterns from Feb 8th till March 2nd.

The next consolidation has just started to begin.

Once a double confirmed breakout takes place, we will see another move upwards.

Traditionally, this is when savvy investors execute a position during the consolidation before the next move.

So start your research now.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)

In the lithium sector and has

On the IPO, on 11/24/2008 if you invested in LAC with $12,500 at $.50 on 3/28/2022 your 25,000 shares would be worth $1,000,000!

Lithium is the new oil and Alchemist is revolutionizing the lithium vertical.

In 2022 it was maxing out at $340, and in 2013 average investors had many opportunities to average out at $20, 1,600% growth!

The point of showing this example is savvy investors have known for a while, that energy is the new tech!

Lithium, which runs most battery operated items including vehicles is the investments making normal traders into millionaires with IPOs!

Why IPOs, you are getting in early before the parabolic growth.

Look at the chart above, the early investors are the winners!

#3. Leveraging Massive Efficiencies to Capitalize in a Billion Dollar Market

Let’s get nerdy for a minute and go over the VERY important process of lithium extract.

Currently, most of the world’s lithium reserves are found in brines – natural salt water deposits.

Currently 2/3 of the world production of lithium is extracted from brines, a practice that evaporates on average half a million litres of brine per ton of lithium carbonate.

Furthermore, the extraction is chemical intensive, extremely slow, and delivers large volumes of waste.

However, efforts to increase production from brines have mostly stalled due to environmental and technical problems.

That is a big problem, Lithium brine resource owners need new technology to deliver new production quickly, efficiently, and sustainably.

In a free market economy, the bigger the problem, the bigger the revenue.

AAMS is positioning itself as an industry leader with cutting edge technology that could be disruptive!

What is the technology?

Based on a proven water treatment technology presently used to improve O&G produced fluids:

• 6 year, multi-million dollar development

• Robust field-proven modular design

• 24,000 bpd – planned 100,000 bpd

• Patented process

This technology has a potential to clean brines to purified irrigation water, while extracting lithium and other metals.

Above is the revolutionary technology that could transform the extraction of lithium.

The BIG problem: 500% MORE LITHIUM REQUIRED

Requirement by 2035, each 45,000 ton mine requires:

2500 acres of land

10 billion gallons of water

250,000 tons of CO2

up to 2 years to evaporate

We have arrived at the much anticipated “reason” why AMS is getting major attention lately.

Research is indicating that the lithium sector could experience a historic boom due to two factors:

Lithium has proven to be recession proof.

Renewable energy thrives during a recession

Alex Gluyas of AFR states, “Lithium is proving to be largely immune from the volatility that has rocked commodity markets as prices soar in the face of a looming global recession, prompting Macquarie to deliver another round of upgrades for producers and developers of the battery metal.

Lithium prices have continued to hit record levels this year with spodumene, carbonate and hydroxide surging 243 per cent, 124 per cent and 152 per cent respectively.”

Renewable energy thrives during a recession

Motley Fool has an amazing report on the renewable energy sector thriving during recessions.

Recessions can be scary for investors because the market can crash and, for some businesses, demand can drop like a rock. But not all businesses are affected the same way during a recession.

In renewable energy, there are major tailwinds driving growth even through recessions. The cost of renewable energy is coming down, fossil fuel costs are rising long term, and there’s a political desire to increase renewable energy production. You can see below that recessions haven’t stopped the growth of wind and solar energy projection, two of the main sources of renewable energy over the last two decades — despite three recessions in that time. For investors renewable energy stocks have a lot going for them, even in a recession.

Small Cap Exclusive is preparing for significant press releases that could come very soon from Alchemist Mining (CSE:AMS).

Condensed Disclaimer

Small Cap Exclusive is owned and operated by King Tide Media, LLC, which is a US based corporation & has been compensated $160,000 from Alchemist Mining Inc. for profiling (CSE:AMS). We own ZERO shares in AMS.

Full Disclaimer