What have we done LATELY?

Short squeeze potential for Mullen Automotive MULN is HUGE!



Dear Traders,



Squeeze Potential In my opinion, this stock has created a nice base at $.23 and has a lot of chatter about the short squeeze potential!



Remember AMC & Gamestop, if the shorts get squeezed this goes parabolic, millionaires made overnight!



Also look at these financial numbers!

1 Asset growth of 391%



2 Positive working capital $27,656,4463 Change in debt –77%4 EV Market to reach over USD 1103.17 bn by 2030





#1 Short Squeeze on the Horizon!



Let’s see why MULN could be the next AMC type massive short squeeze of 2022!



As any trader can see, the short interest in MULN is massive! Moreover, with the uptick in the chart and incredible news this could be one of those stock trades that you brag about for decades to come!



For those of you who did not see AMC and Gamestop’s short squeezes, let me give you a quick definition of what a short squeeze is. A short squeeze happens when many investors bet against a stock and its PPS shoots up instead.



A short squeeze accelerates a stock’s PPS rise as short sellers bail out to cut their losses. Contrarian investors try to anticipate a short squeeze and buy stocks that demonstrate a strong short interest. What happens in a short squeeze, take a look at the AMC stock chart.





#2 MULN is in a Multi-BN Dollar Industry



The global electric vehicle market was estimated at USD 170 BN in 2021 and is expected to reach over USD 1103.17 BN by 2030, poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.Mullen is looking to capture a large market share of the coming 900 BN in revenue.The Mullen 5 could be the vehicle that puts them on the map.



Key Takeaway- 585k new EVs sold in the US in 2021 (3.4% of total cars)Asia Pacific electric vehicle market was valued at USD 121.7 BN in 202170% increase in 2021 EV sales in the USThe hybrid electric vehicle segment is expected to reach USD 301.67 BN by 2030 from valued at USD 77,581.7 million in 2021.



The plug-in hybrid EV segment is expected to hit revenue USD 385,617 MN from 2022 to 2030.The passenger car electric vehicle market was valued at USD 127,394 MN in 2021 and is projected to hit at USD 598,735 million by 2030.



The commercial vehicle EV market was valued at USD 47,351.9 MN in 2021.The luxury EV market is projecte to reach USD 441,273 MN by 2030 from valued at USD 104,380 MN in 2021. 1



#3 Disruptive Press Releases



Aug 09, 2022



Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces preliminary third-quarter results. In addition to recent highlights and successes for the Company and its EV programs, Mullen is in a strong financial position, with approximately $99 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand as of Aug. 8, 2022.Financial HighlightsAsset growth of 391%Asset growth was primarily from cash from financing activities along with increased property and equipment.Positive working capital $27,656,446Working capital was a positive variance due to the paydowns in current notes and cash received from financing activities.$318 million in financial commitmentsThe committed capital positions Mullen for growth over the remainder of 2022 and 2023.Change in debt –77%The 77% debt reduction minimizes debt overhang problem and implies that equity holders can invest in a company positioned for growth and sound financial performance.281% increase in R&D spendingCompany has increased its spending for R&D, which primarily relates to engineering costs for the Mullen FIVE and Mullen EV cargo van programs.



September 21, 2022



Bollinger Motors, which recently became a majority owned company of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN), announces today it has teamed up with Wabash, a leading truck body and trailer manufacturer, to develop a stronger, lighter, refrigerated truck body on electric chassis.



Bollinger B4: Class 4 Commercial EV Truck Wabash has developed a lightweight composite technology, EcoNex™ Technology, for use in truck bodies and trailers that will seamlessly integrate with Bollinger’s Class 4 electric chassis cab.



Wabash’s EcoNex Technology is made from composite material that is more durable, lighter, and more thermally efficient than other commercial products.The companies’ unique offering includes:Weight savings due to Wabash’s lightweight EcoNex composite technologyElectrification of customer fleets utilizing Bollinger’s all-electric chassis cabIncreased total payload capacity due to lower overall truck weightBreakthrough improvement in thermal efficiency compared to conventional designOverall cost savings due to weight savings and thermal efficiency



September 08, 2022



Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today its acquisition of a controlling interest in EV truck innovator Bollinger Motors. This is Mullen’s first EV acquisition and propels the Company into the medium-duty truck classes 3-6, along with the B1 and B2 sport utility trucks. The purchase price is $148.2 million in cash and stock for a 60% controlling interest, which gives Mullen the majority ownership of Bollinger Motors, Inc. and positions Bollinger to capture the electric sport utility and commercial vehicle markets. On Thursday, Sept. 8, at 2 p.m. EDT, Mullen Automotive and Bollinger Motors will host a live YouTube webinar introducing the two companies.



And the list goes on and on…

• Mullen Announces Collaboration with Team Rosberg Engineering (TRE) for Vehicle Chassis Development and with Watergen for Water-to-Air solutions for EVs.

• Mullen to Launch First Fully Functional Demonstrator FIVE EV Crossover Vehicles in October 2022.

• Mullen Automotive Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Results.

• Mullen Announces Andre Hudson as Vice President of Design.

• Mullen Automotive Announces Addition of Detroit EV Technology Team.

• Mullen Automotive CEO to be Featured on Upcoming Live Interview with Benzinga.

• Mullen Opens 100 Technology Drive in Irvine, California, for Automotive EV Development Center.



Let’s Recap the top 3 reasons Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) is primed for a Massive breakout!



#1 Short Squeeze Potential is HUGE

#2 EV Market Potential

#3 Disruptive Press Releases



MULN could be the answer, we just need to stop what we are doing and place it on your watchlist, today! Happy Trading and remember, never try to catch a falling knife!

