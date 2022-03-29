URGENT: Short Squeeze. HYMC Stock Price is red hot, can it go higher?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. HYMC stock price is up 790% in 1 month because of a short squeeze, but is the run over for this breakout stock? There is an old adage, “two heads are better than one”, so let’s put both our heads together and compare notes on HYMC

Before we get started, I like being methodical and easy to understand so I have developed a ranking system for my stocks. I call it, Alexander Goldman’s “HOT Stock Ranking!”

The official heat level for HYMC is, a 2 out of 5

Each time I write about a breakout stock I will stamp it with my ranking, as you can see from above on the cover photo. Two fires mean it is a 2 out of 5 on my ranking system.

Think about it, if this breakout stock is only a 2 out of 5, what would a 5 out of 5 look like? Only way to know is to sign up, it’s FREE!

Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest HOT stocks and trending stocks! In fact, I will send you personally a HOT stock as a thank you for joining our FREE newsletter.

Before I get ahead of myself and just jump right into this exciting breakout stock, I wanted to introduce myself.

Hello My name is Alexander Goldman. I have been trading, at a very high level, breakout stocks and trending stocks for 20 years now. I’m accredited for establishing the coveted HOT Stock Reporting for breakout stocks.

SEND ALERTS! 04 Days : 18 Hours : 47 Minutes : 59 Seconds You missed out! COUNTDOWN TO NEXT ALERT

I found myself as chief editor at Small Cap exclusive 4 years ago. Now, I’m helping traders find breakout stocks. I love delivering winners to our subscribers. Even more exciting is when I get thank you emails from our subscribers. Sign up today and I will send you my personal email so you can ask questions.

I mentioned winners, what do I mean by big winners?

Stocks that move more than 100% in a month! HYMC Stock Price could?

There are no guarantees in trading stocks! But, I’m very consistent!

Take a look at this article I wrote below, where I called 5 stocks, 3 losers and 2 winners and they all did what I thought!

The article is HERE and I shine a spotlight on these breakout stocks and also those losers!

Now, let’s go over some information on this breakout stock before we get into the technical analysis. More importantly, how did I come up with the HOT Stock Ranking?

Hycroft Mining Holding Company Information

Company Name: Hycroft Mining Holding Corp.

Ticker: HYMC

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: http://www.hycroftmining.com/

Breakout Stock Hycroft Mining Holding Company Summary:

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

HYMC stock price is due to News?

In a flash from the past, meme stock volatility on Tuesday sparked trading halts in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC+1.38%+ Free Alerts and GameStop Corp GME-3.68%+ Free Alerts shortly after the market open.

The former is holding up well after CEO Adam Aron said the company is actively searching for transformational M&A opportunities.

AMC shares were halted on a circuit breaker at about 9:39 a.m. Tuesday and resumed trading minutes later.

Trending Stock HYMC 5 Day Chart

HYMC Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

The official heat level for HYMC is, a ” /> 2 out of 5 . Continue reading to see why I think it is just a 2 out of 5. Here are my takeaways on it and why it is just a 2 out of 5. Do you agree?

The volume, which is basically demand of a stock is solid with the attention of the AMC move and the short squeeze.

The news, there is massive news as indicated above.

The chart, it is bullish but it is up too much, hence the 2 out of 3.

The fundamentals, there is a 25% short position in the float and with the chart beasting this could be an sign of an exponential increase in the future or a rapid reduction in PPS.

Marketing efforts, I have not found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company.

Again, two heads are better than one, let’s work together to have the best trading year of our lives!

To receive my ” /> ” /> HOT stock as a thank you for joining our FREE newsletter, sign up today.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest ” /> HOT stocks and we can compare notes!