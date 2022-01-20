Update: iSpecimen ISPC Bottom or Fake out?

iSpecimen ISPC ran over 200% after our alert on November 22nd but as expected after an epic run like that, it will pull back. Since that 200% gain, ISPC has retraced to $5.39 just $.50 higher than what is was trading before the November explosion. It is official iSpecimen has fully retraced and could be ready for it’s next move up.

iSpecimen ISPC announced last week, “the expansion of its supplier capabilities with the addition of a reference lab in New York to support commercial and government customers focused on COVID-19 research, including analyzing the Omicron and Delta variants.” However, before we get started, let’s review some basic information on this company.

iSpecimen offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting life scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

LVGI News

Jan. 13, 2022

Announced the expansion of its supplier capabilities with the addition of a reference lab in New York to support commercial and government customers focused on COVID-19 research, including analyzing the Omicron and Delta variants.

The reference lab, a recent addition to the iSpecimen supplier network, has the capacity to sequence hundreds of COVID-19 positive swabs per week, providing data that is crucial in the fight against the virus. This lab is sequencing the most recent swabs to identify new variants of COVID-19 as the virus continues to progress globally.

ISPC 1 Month Chart

iSpecimen 5 Day Chart

ISPC Technical Analysis

ISPC needs to stay above $5.43 and new highs to be a bounce. If it doesn’t, it will be a head fake! It has consolidated and appears to be slightly bullish. This could be what we have been waiting for!

Remember, to never try and catch a falling safe, or a knife for that matter. Simply let it fall to the ground, walk over, and pick up the money and walk away.