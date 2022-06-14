TXTM Stock Price has consolidated and could be ready for a run? Read NOW

ProText Mobility TXTM stock price is finally showing some life as it reverses trend. TXTM is up 232% in the last 5 days and volume is over 1,000% over norm.

I will be evaluating many factors to determine just how hot the stock is.

The official heat level for TXTM is, a 🔥🔥 2 out of 5.

Continue reading to see why I think it is just a 2 out of 5.

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis and how I came up with HOT grade.

ProText Mobility TXTM Inc. Company Information

Company Name: ProText Mobility Inc.

Ticker: TXTM

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://www.ezlitecruiser.com/

Breakout Stock TXTM Entertainment Company Summary:

ProText Mobility, Inc. engages in the development of pharmaceutical applications for botanical drugs. It has license to develop Phytofare, which is a bioavailable extract produced from live green tea leaves that has been clinically proven in double-blind human trials to have ten-times greater bioavailability over generic extract. The company was founded on September 5, 2001 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

TXTM stock price is due to News?

June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Republic of South Africa Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Acquisitions LLC (“RSAMMDA.LLC”) is pleased to announce it has closed on the acquisition of Protext Mobility, Inc (OTC PINK: TXTM) (A.K.A. Protext Pharma) in a share exchange whereby 100% of capital stock in RSAMMDA.LLC will be exchanged for Preferred Stock in Protext. RSAMMDA.LLC. is a jointly owned company focused on acquistions with two principals, Mr. Dylon Du Plooy and Dr. Ahmed Jamaloodeen (“Dr. J”) who represent the South African business entities of RSAMMD and Leeds Boerdery. RSAMMD is a South African pioneer in the research, cultivation, production and distribution of medical cannabis and cannabinoids. Leeds Boerdery, controlled by Dr. J, owns the 5000 Hectacre New Castle Farm as well as federally issued cannabis and hemp licenses issued by the Government of South Africa. RSAMMD management have taken over the daily operations of Protext headed by Mr. Du Plooy as CEO and Director, and Dr. Jamaloodeen as President and Chairman of the Board.

Trending Stock TXTM 5 Day Chart

TXTM Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

The official heat level for TXTM is, a 🔥🔥 2 out of 5 . Continue reading to see why I think it is just a 2 out of 5. Here are my takeaways on SMCE and why it is just a 2 out of 5.

The volume, which is very strong, 1,026% over norm. It looks very good.

The news, there is significant news cycle circulating around TXTM stock price with the acquisition.

The chart, it is bullish but I forecast a good bit of downward pressure.

The fundamentals, there is no exciting financial filings associated with this stock.

Marketing efforts, I have found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company which saved it from a 1 out of 5 rating.

