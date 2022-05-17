TTWO Stock Price is liquid, can it go higher? TIME-SENSITIVE ARTICLE

Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO stock price is up 18% in the last 5 days & volume is up 236%, but is it over for this breakout stock?

In this in depth report, I look at 5 KPIs: Technical Analysis, Volume, News Cycle, Fundamentals & awareness campaigns.

Before we get started, I like being methodical and easy to understand so I have developed a ranking system for my stocks.

The official heat level for TTWO is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 4

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Information

Company Name: Take-Two Interactive Software

Ticker: TTWO

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.take2games.com/

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Summary:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The company was founded by Ryan A. Brant in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

TTWO stock price is due to News?

May 16, 2022 at 4:05 p.m. ET0

GAAP net revenue increased 4% to $3.50 billion

GAAP net income per diluted share was $3.58

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities for the twelve-months ended March 31, 2022 was $258.0 million

Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for the twelve-months ended March 31, 2022 was $424.9 million

Net Bookings were $3.41 billion

Trending Stock TTWO 5 Day Chart

TTWO Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

TTWO is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 4 . Here are my takeaways on it and why it is just a 3 out of 4.

TTWO Trading Volume

The volume, the normal trading volume is established by the previous 30 days of trading and this stock is trading at an increase of 241% over the average. Normally, this indicates a higher demand in the stock or a sell off (selling pressure).

Trading 101: volume is measured in the number of shares traded. Traders look to volume to determine liquidity and combine changes in volume with technical indicators to make trading decisions. So, let’s take a look at the technical indicators.

TTWO Technicals

The technical analysis “chart reading”, this stock is up 18% on the 5 day chart and the overall trend for the long term chart, the 1 month, is down -12%. The great financial news is causing this stock to boounce!

Trading 101: Technical indicators are technical tools that help in analyzing the movement in the stock prices whether the ongoing trend is going to continue or reverse. It helps the traders to make entry and exit decisions of a particular stock. Technical indicators can be leading or lagging indicators.

TTWO News Cycle

The news, GAAP net revenue increased 4% to $3.50 billion is HUGE like Donald Trump would say!

TTWO Fundamentals

The fundamentals, how a company is doing financially can be a serious KPI and there is no exciting financial filings associated with this stock.

Trading 101: Fundamental trading is a method where a trader focuses on company-specific events to determine which stock to buy and when to buy it. Trading on fundamentals is more closely associated with a buy-and-hold strategy rather than short-term trading.

TTWO Awareness

Marketing efforts "Awareness Campaigns" Just like advertising a product is important, advertising a publicly traded company during a news cycle is critical for the stock price of a company.

I have found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company.

