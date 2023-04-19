Trending Now: (SWAN.V) Black Swan Graphene’s Explosive Month of April

Small Cap Exclusive is always on the lookout for under the radar companies that have established a positive trend, backed by breaking news, technical analysis, fundamentals, & / or insider & institutional backing. And, we believe that Black Swan (TSXV: SWAN.V) may just be one such company that’s trending higher backed by some excellent news. Here’s what we’ve found.

Black Swan Graphene Inc. 2023 Chart – April 19, 2023

Previous Trend

Starting with their previous trend, was essentially stagnant, trading at around $0.10-$0.15, for the past 6 months. However, as of March 27, 2023 a new trend started to take shape…

Trending Now: Black Swan Graphene

As of April 19, 2023: Currently trading at $0.25, shares are up over 92.30% since March 27, 2023, hitting 52 week highs 9 different times during that time.

But, is this just a coincidence or has a new trend been established for Black Swan?

Trend Catalyst

March 27, 2023: Black Swan was trading at $0.13, around where it’s been trading for the past 6 months.

9:07am – The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) put a halt on all shares of Black Swan (TSX.V: SWAN.V) for the reason of… Pending News.

11:45am – IIROC announced the resumption of trading for all shares of Black Swan as the news was released.

The March 27 News Release

Black Swan Graphene and Nationwide Engineering Announce Strategic Partnership, Part of an Integrated Supply Chain, to Accelerate the Adoption of Graphene-enhanced Concrete Globally.

Black Swan Graphene Inc. and Nationwide Engineering Research and Development Ltd. (“NERD”) announced that their strategic partnership was being embedded in a fully integrated supply chain which will include Arup Group Limited (“Arup”), a multinational engineering consultancy headquartered in London, United Kingdom, with 18,000 experts working across 140 countries.

Full Report:

News Update #1:

April 6, 2023: Black Swan stock price was trading at $0.15, up 15% since their March 27 announcement.

News Release: Black Swan Graphene Announces Closing of Equity Swap with Nationwide Engineering Creating a Strategic Partnership, Part of an Integrated Supply Chain, to Accelerate the Adoption of Graphene-enhanced Concrete Globally

Black Swan Graphene Announces Closing of Equity Swap with Nationwide Engineering Creating a Strategic Partnership, Part of an Integrated Supply Chain, to Accelerate the Adoption of Graphene-enhanced Concrete Globally

April 10, 2023: Black Swan was trading at $0.165, up 26% since their March 27 announcement.

News Release: Black Swan Graphene CEO discusses concrete supply chain partnership with Nationwide Engineering

April 13, 2023: Black Swan was trading at $0.20, up 53.84% since their March 27 announcement.

News Release: Black Swan Graphene Bolsters Technical and Product Development Capabilities with Appointment of Dr. Chris Herron, A Seasoned Graphene Professional, as Vice-President Research and Product Development

Black Swan Graphene Bolsters Technical and Product Development Capabilities with Appointment of Dr. Chris Herron, A Seasoned Graphene Professional, as Vice-President Research and Product Development

Positive Trend Established

April 19, 2023: Black Swan is trending higher, hitting a new 52 week high 9 times and is currently trading at $0.25, up 92.30%, since March 27, 2023.

About Black Swan Graphene Inc

Headquartered in Toronto Canada, Black Swan Graphene Inc. (“Black Swan”) (or the “Company”) (TSXV: SWAN) (OTCQB: BSWGF) (TSX.V: SWAN.V) (Frankfurt: R96) engages in the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and other sectors.