Therma Bright Inc (TSXV:THRM) (OTCQB:TBRIF) Signs The Exclusive Worldwide Licensing Rights To Market And Sell Ai4lyf’s Digital Cough Technology (Dct)

The medical devices industry has grown at a decent clip over the course of the past years and one of the companies which could be worth looking into at this point is Therma Bright Inc (TSXV:THRM) (OTCQB:TBRIF). The company is currently best known for having developed the smart-enabled AcuVid COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test but it has been working on other devices as well.

This morning the company has come into the news cycle after it announced that it had inked the exclusive global licensing rights to sell and market AI4LYF’s Digital Cough Technology (DCT). It was another major development for the company and one that is expected to bring Therma Bright onto the radars of investors.

The most important thing to point out with regard to DCT is the fact that the technology can help in detecting a range of respiratory diseases instantly and that includes COVID-19. The technology is deployed through a smartphone application and it can work anywhere at any time.

More importantly, the exclusive license is particularly important for Therma Bright. That would allow the company to work on the development of DCT solutions for detecting other diseases like bronchiolitis, asthma, and pneumonia among others.

It goes without saying that the latest development could well be a significant one for Therma Bright and investors could consider keeping an eye on the stock. Back in November 2022, it had been announced that the patent-pending DCT solutions was a revolutionary technology, powered by an artificial intelligence engine, which could change the way respiratory diseases were detected.

For instance, the app can come up with a result for the COVID-19 test within a minute and more importantly, it has managed to clock an accuracy rate of as much as 94%.