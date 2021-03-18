The Window of Opportunity is Here

­Psychedelic Mental Health Solutions Gaining Steam with Elite Athletes and Researchers

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (CSE:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FRA:0NFA) Continues to Advance Research & Development Initiatives in the Field of Natural Medicines

Prior to his monumental comeback at the age of 54, former World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Mike Tyson was delivered a message from a frog.

More precisely, he received the message from a psychedelic sourced from the venomous Colorado River Toad, also known as the Sonoran Desert Toad, known as 5-MeO-DMT (aka “5-MeO” or “frog venom”).

“I took the [5-MeO-DMT] and the medicine told me to get into shape,” Tyson said to USA Today.[1] “It really blew my mind. It told me to come back and start getting in shape.”

With the help of the psychedelic, Tyson lost more than 100 pounds for a major exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr.—his first fight in 15 years.

Said to be more transcendent and less visual than its plant-based cousin DMT, 5-MeO-DMT can be a stronger experience for some.

Most 5-MeO trips are kept to under an hour, and require far smaller dose sizes than other psychedelics.

But even more impressive is the fast-acting psychedelic’s potential, which researchers at Johns Hopkins have discovered can bring about improvements in depression and anxiety.[2]

The potential for psychedelics to treat mental health issues is truly on the precipice of a major breakout—especially as acceptance of this once taboo form of treatment begins to make its way into mainstream medicine conversations.

Tyson is not alone, being among elite athletes who have looked to psychedelics to turn their life around.

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom successfully used the psychedelic drugs ketamine and ibogaine to combat his drug addiction[3]—crediting the drugs with saving his life.

There are other success stories, including those of NHL Enforcers Riley Cote[4] and Daniel Carcillo,[5] former NFL player Kerry Rhodes,[6] and former UFC MMA Fighters Ian McCall[7] and Dean Lister,[8] utilizing previously taboo treatments such as ayahuasca, ketamine, ibogaine, psilocybin, MDMA, and now 5-MeO-DMT.

Now these treatments are shifting from anecdotal to potential alternative medicinal reality, with the advent of clinical trials being advanced by some of the world’s top psychedelic and mental health professionals, including doctors, scientists, and molecular researchers.

Some analysts are projecting the psychedelics medicine industry to reach $6.85 billion by 2027.[9] As psychedelic companies gain acceptance within the investment community, there is an opportunity to review these companies in a new light.

Recently, a new psychedelics ETF began trading in January, and others are emerging to meet the demand, with two surpassing the US$1 billion market cap threshold.

Highlighted within this group of psychedelic companies is one company underpinned by thought leaders in medicine and science, warranting further due diligence and review: Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (CSE:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA).

The company recently announced and closed a bought deal financing of C$17.25 million, announced uplisting to the NASDAQ, and was just included in the inaugural psychedelics-inspired ETF.

With several clinical trials announced in 2020 and early 2021, including involvement with the first lab-based study co-sponsored by the National Institute for Health Research at Imperial College of London, and a Phase 2A clinical study on PTSD in veterans, EMS, and front-line workers, Mydecine continues to approach research and development with cautious optimism as their programs develop.

7 Reasons Why We’re Watching Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (CSE:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA)

World-Renowned Medical and Scientific Advisory is building out a robust R&D pipeline of nature-sourced psychedelic-assisted therapeutics, novel compounds, therapy protocols, and unique delivery systems. Exclusive Access to a Full cGMP Certified Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility with the ability to import/export, cultivate, extract/isolate, and analyze active mushroom compounds with full government approval through Health Canada. Operates Out of a State-of-the-Art Mycology Lab in Denver, CO to focus on genetic research for scaling commercial cultivation of rare (non-psychedelic) medicinal mushrooms Seven Patent Pending Applications That Represent Thousands of Inventions with multiple layers of protection on the company’s proprietary medical development pipeline. Proprietary Digital Health Platform, Mindleap, allows Mydecine to generate revenue in the fast-growing US$41.4 billion telemedicine market Numerous Clinical Trials are currently underway, including a Phase 2A clinical trial on PTSD in Veterans, EMS, and Front Line Workers, a First-of-its-Kind Microdose Study, and Preclinical Animal Work for a Late-State Addiction Study aiming at a Mechanistic Understanding of Psilocybin. Numerous Novel Next Generation Drugs Under Development: Mydecine is currently developing numerous novel next generation drugs for the treatment of various indications to improve upon the first generation of psychedelic medicines

Combatting the Mental Health Crisis with Psychedelics

COVID-19 is taking its toll on all of us, including rising deaths of despair[10] and an urgent mental health crisis among health workers.[11]

A recent study that screened 402 survivors of COVID-19 found that 55% presented a clinical score for at least one mental disorder, including anxiety (42%), insomnia (40%), depression (31%), PTSD (28%), and OCD (20%).[12]

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the US, affecting 40 million adults—or 18.1% of the population every year.[13]

Sadly, only 36.9% of those suffering receive treatment, and MORE THAN HALF of people who take antidepressants never get relief.[14]

In cases of Veterans with PTSD, several patients are put on SSRIs, however, only 20-30% of patients achieve complete remission.[15]

SOMETHING needs to change.

Thankfully, we’re witnessing what’s being deemed a “Paradigm Shift in Psychiatric Research and Development.”[16]

That paradigm shift is coming from PSYCHEDELICS .

Now, we’re seeing mainstream coverage being given to the novel mental health approach on 60 Minutes,[17] Forbes,[18] Fox Business,[19] NPR,[20] and Today.[21]

A new wave of mental health sufferers are turning towards small doses of psychedelics, known as “micro-dosing”, to cope with depression and anxiety,[22] or even to achieve higher levels of concentration and creativity,[23] as experts are saying that “legalization is inevitable” for treatments involving psilocybin and other psychedelic treatments.

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (CSE:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) is establishing psychedelic-based therapies, and addressing the unmet needs of high-risk constituents.[24]

The concept is to assist those who have been failed by the current regime of SSRIs and other established antidepressants.

Mydecine’s (CSE:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) ongoing research to date includes clinicals using psilocybin therapy for PTSD[25] (which has been featured in FORBES[26]), a clinical trial initiative with leading European Research Institute Leiden University Medical Center of the Netherlands,[27] and the first lab-based study of established microdosers at Macquarie University in Australia.[28]

An Evolving Industry Gaining Traction

While therapists are looking at innovative therapies to treat patients, the investment communities within Wall Street and Silicon Valley are also investigating new ways to approach the psychedelic sector. [29]

Naysayers of whether this type of “new medicine” could ever get mainstream acceptance were silenced, when Compass Pathways (backed by ATAI Life Sciences AG), received FDA breakthrough therapy designation on a psilocybin treatment, perhaps better known as the active medical ingredient in magic mushrooms.[30]

ATAI has raised more than US$100 million from major investors such as PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel—and later this year, they are expected to go public at a valuation of US$1-2 billion.[31]

Mydecine continues to expand its technical platforms and outreach with its available and downloadable app: MindLeap.

Through its proprietary Mindleap platform, Mydecine is also giving practitioners the ability to aid their patients better through telehealth abilities and an AI-powered progress monitoring program.

Mindleap is an after-care smart app platform that not only connects patients with their therapists, but also can significantly improve upon monitoring progress, provide follow-up treatment, and give patients other beneficial activities such as meditation, breathing work, and yoga instruction.

Mindleap currently has over 60 specialists with thousands of downloads to date, and is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Comparing Mental Health Psychedelic Stocks

At the end of 2020, the first-ever Psychedelics ETF was announced, which includes 17 companies in the US and Canada, and began trading on January 26, 2021, under the ticker PSYK on the NEO exchange. Announced among and included in that group of 17 was Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (CSE:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA).

Let’s take a look at some of the other Big Pharma/Mental Health Medicine Stocks.

*Market cap and share price taken from Yahoo Finance on March 9, 2021

As you can see, Mydecine (CSE:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) is already far along in the licensing process when compared to its peers.

Economic Advantages from Mushroom Research

Out of all of Mydecine’s advantages in the field of developing new medicines, perhaps its largest is its relationship with the University of Alberta, which holds an 11-year-old aged Schedule I license to research, develop, and produce a number of unique APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) from their naturally-sourced cGMP psychedelic extracts.

Through this partnership, Mydecine (CSE:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) has established the World’s First Natural-Sourced cGMP Psilocybin supply for Global Research, Sales, and Distribution.[35]

Currently, scientists are paying $7,000 to $10,000 per gram[36] for synthetic mushroom ingredients—whereas MYCO can legally derive and produce the real organic version of the same ingredients for significantly lower than what is currently available.

Mydecine’s Upcoming Timeline

Mydecine’s Thought Leadership

Mydecine (CSE:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) has assembled a talented team of thought leaders, whose accomplishments include:

100+ published peer-reviewed studies/papers

World-class team coming from Pfizer, Novartis, Yale, Imperial College, and Canadian, US, and EU Militaries

Proven medical development and approval experience

30+ years of combined psychedelic industry experience

Accomplished entrepreneurs, multiple successful exits

7-Nobel Peace Prize Nominee

Joshua Bartch, Director, CEO & Co-Founder Bartch’s entrepreneurial career took off in 2009 when he co-founded AudioTranscriptionist.com and founded the Denver-based dispensary, Doctors Orders. Following these ventures, Mr. Bartch founded a boutique investment firm that operated throughout the US and Canadian markets. In 2014, Bartch co-founded Cannabase.io, the USA’s most significant legal and sophisticated pot wholesale platform. In 2015, Cannabase.io was acquired by Helix TCS.

Damon Michaels, Director, COO & Co-Founder Prior to joining MIG, Michaels was consulting for various hemp businesses through his company, Emerald Baron. Before that, he served as GM for the leading multi-platform cannabinoid research and technology firm based in Colorado called ebbu, which was acquired by Canopy Growth for CA$429 million in November 2018. Michaels developed a national snowboard brand with his team, was one of four entrepreneurs who created Colorado’s first-ever glass recycling company, and was on the business development team for a Google Ventures Company.

Robert Roscow, MA – CSO & Co-Founder With expertise in genomics, evolution, and molecular biology, Roscow has previously worked at both Canopy Growth and ebbu, where he ran the genetics divisions. He has filed multiple patents and holds numerous publications under his belt, including Nature and Rolling Stone.

Professor Eric Vermetten MD, Ph.D. Colonel, an internationally recognized leader in the treatment of PTSD and other mental disorders and an active Colonel of the Dutch military. He is also professor of Medical-Biological and Psychiatric Aspects of Psychotrauma, LUMC/University of Leiden. The chair was established by Arq Psychotrauma Research and the Dutch Ministry of Defense. Eric Vermetten is an active clinical psychiatrist at the MGGZ in Utrecht (Military Mental Health care). From 1991 he has been linked to several universities as a researcher, including Stanford University, Yale University, and Emory University.

Dr. Vermetten has published over 300 articles and book chapters on topics ranging from large longitudinal studies following soldiers’ deployments to innovative approaches to treatment. He continues to be a leader within the international psych traumatology community within NATO and beyond.

Dr. Rakesh Jetly, OMM, CD, MD, FRCPC is currently the Head of the Centre of Excellence on Mental Health in Ottawa, Ontario, and an associate professor of psychiatry at Dalhousie University, and the University of Ottawa. He has published numerous articles in professional journals and presents nationally and internationally on such topics as post-traumatic stress disorder and operational psychiatry.

Carl Castro is the research director for the USC Center for Innovation and Research on Veterans and Military Families. Castro has authored more than 150 scientific articles and reports in numerous areas and currently serves as chair of a NATO research group on military mental health training. He serves as an advisor for several Department of Defense research panels focused on psychological health.

7 Investment Highlights of Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (CSE:MYCO) (OTCQB:MYCOF) (FRA: 0NFA)

Management, research teams, partners (military, scientists, researchers) and one of the original senior marketing executives that launched Red Bull in the US Substances Dealer’s Licenses from Health Canada that allow Mydecine (CSE:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) the ability to cultivate, import, export, extract, and commercialize psilocybin and other functional mushroom products. Technology and Analytics from the Mindleap platform that’s connected to clinics across the globe, providing TONS of data that’s privacy protected, and can improve upon the AI capabilities of this state-of-the-art telemedicine service. Equipped for industry leading research through 7,500 sq ft Colorado Lab Access to Top 15 Global Research through the University of Alberta. Low-cost cultivation that’s capable of deriving APIs from mushrooms at a cost of pennies per gram when scientists are currently paying $7,000-$10,000 per gram for synthetically derived ingredients, giving HUGE leverage to complete clinical studies.

First-of-its-Kind clinical trials (featured in Forbes), with a current pipeline of 8 studies lined up through 2021, through 7 different respected research institutions.

