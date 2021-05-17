Thai Airways International (TAWNF) Stock Makes An Interesting Move: What Next?

Over the course of the past week, the Thai Airways stock went on a highly impressive rally and managed to clock gains of as much as 170%.

As another trading week begins, investors are almost certainly going to take a look at stock that might have recorded significant gains last week and by that logic, the Thai Airways International Plc (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) stock might be one of the stocks to follow.

Over the course of the past week, the Thai Airways stock went on a highly impressive rally and managed to clock gains of as much as 170%. In this regard, it might be worthwhile to take a look at a key development from last week. Thai Airways is currently exploring options to improve its financial situation.

This past Friday, the Thai Prime Minister dismissed reports that the country’s government is going to allocate 50 billion baht towards recapitalisation of the company. Earlier on reports had suggested that Thai Airways was going to turn into a state owned entity again with the government buying back its earlier majority stake in the airline.

However, the Prime Minister stated that the government is not going to be involved while the company is going through its process of debt rehabilitation. Additionally, he stated that no financial support is going to be provided by the government at this point of time.

That being said, he did not completely dismiss the possibility of getting involved. He stated that the government will decide on its plan of action after the debt rehabilitation plan has been implemented. Thai Airways had earlier been a state owned entity but in 2020, the Finance Ministry took its stake below 50% in order to make it easier for the airline to manage its debts.

Additionally, cabinet ministers in the Thai government had also stated that if the company was to become a state-owned enterprise again, then the airline would need to be injected with billions of bahts in the form of loans. This week the stock is expected to come into focus again and investors could do well to keep an eye on it.