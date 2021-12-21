TechCom (OTC:TCRI) has a big day for a non operating shell, buyer beware

Company Name: TechCom, Inc.

Ticker: (TCRI)

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://www.techcominc.com/

Company Summary:

The Company is a non-operating holding company. Historically, the Company has been involved and invested in gaming and vending businesses, the focus of which was on the entertainment, travel and leisure industries. Current management is in the process of identifying operating businesses that are potential candidates for acquisition.

5 Day Chart

1 Day Chart

Technical Analysis:

Non Operating shell, I have very little faith and it would be a true gamble to play this. With that being said, it is slightly bullish and finished the day strong.