TDH Holdings PETZ ready to bounce?

TDH Holdings PETZ has been bearish for almost a month and I believe it is almost ready to reverse it’s trend, stay tuned! To review TDH Holdings, keep on reading, there is some good stuff below that you don’t want to miss.

TDH Holdings PETZ Company Summary

Company Name: TDH Holdings, Inc.

Ticker: PETZ

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: www.tiandihui.com

TDH Holdings Company Summary:

Founded in April 2002, TDH Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PETZ), is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of a variety of pet food products under multiple brands that are sold in China, Asia and Europe. More information about the Company can be found at

What was the last news for PETZ?

Dec. 10, 2021

TDH Holdings PETZ announced today its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Revenues decreased by 52.46% to $0.13 million for the first half of 2020. Eesh, that is bad news bears! I am confident that is

PETZ 1 Month Chart

PETZ 1 Day Chart

PETZ Technical Analysis

TDH Holdings PETZ $4.00 to $.60 is an incredible drop, 80% to be exact. As a trader we should be waiting the bottom because it should be coming here soon.

In fact, it tapped over $.711 which was it’s first resistance point. Currently, it attempting to breakthrough. Stay tuned because I am leery this a head fake unless it can beat $.78. Put it on your watchlist but be careful for that double confirmation.