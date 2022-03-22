TDH Holdings Inc. PETZ Stock Price, are you kidding me? URGENT News

TDH Holdings Inc. PETZ Stock Price is finally showing some life as it reverses trend. PETZ stock quote is up 31% in the last 5 days.

I will be evaluating many factors to determine just how hot the stock is.

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis and how I came up with HOT grade.

TDH Holdings Inc. PETZ Stock Price Company Information

Company Name: TDH Holdings Inc.

Ticker: PETZ

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: http://www.tdhpetfood.com/

Breakout Stock TDH Holdings Inc. Company Summary:

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products. The company was founded by Rong Feng Cui in April 2002 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

Trending Stock PETZ stock price 5 Day Chart

PETZ Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

The official heat level for PETZ is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 5 . Continue reading to see why I think it is just a 3 out of 5. Here are my takeaways on PETZ and why it is just a 3 out of 5.

The volume, is solid right now but it does tend to be slow at times. The delisting wwill also reduce volume if they can’t keep the price over $1.00

The news, the news cycle is important and I do not believe in being too high on a company that doesn’t issue news.

The chart, it is bearish and the overall trend has been that way for some time.

The fundamentals, there financials are not very good. This draws serious concerns!

Marketing efforts, I have not found serious marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company. Like a product, a company needs to market itself.

