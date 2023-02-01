TCBP Stock: TC BioPharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) Stock On Radar Ahead of A Key Event

Clinical-stage biotech company TC BioPharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) has seen it’s stock considerable momentum over the course of the past month and it could well be a good time to start taking a deeper look into it. In the past week, TCBP stock clocked gains of 13% and that took the gains made by it over the course of the past month to as much as 40%.

The company is mainly involved in the development of platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies which are meant for treating cancer.

TC BioPharm

Ticker: TCBP

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.tcbiopharm.com/

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach in both unmodified and CAR modified gamma-delta T cells to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

Here are the latest news from TCBP stock:-

#1 All Eyes On Shareholder Update Call

The company was in the news last week on January 20 when it announced that it was going to come up with a shareholder update on February 20, 2023, at 10 in the morning Eastern Standard Time.

In that particular update, the management of TC BioPharm would be looking to provide a detailed update with regard to the trial plan for the allogeneic gamma delta therapeutic in different oncology indications. There will also be a question and answer session after CFO Martin Thorp and CEO Bryan Kobel complete their remarks.

It would be interesting to see how would TCBP stock react after the event.

#2 Receives Notice of Non-compliance with NASDAQ’s Listing Rule 5550(b)(1)

On January 19, it emerged that TC BioPharm had been provided with a written notification from NASDAQ with regards to the fact that it had failed to regain compliance as per the minimum Market Value of Listed Securities threshold of $35,000,000. That figure is the minimum for continued listing on the exchange.

The company announced at the time that it was going to present the exchange with a comprehensive plan on how it was going to address the situation and regain compliance.

#3 Strategic Collaboration to Advance Gamma Delta T Cells in Oncology

Another major development with regards to TC BioPharm was the announcement from the company earlier this month on January 17 that it had decided to get into collaboration with the celebrated University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The collaboration would be focussed on expanding the knowledge with regard to the deployment of gamma-delta T cells in oncology. It remains to be seen if TCBP stock can hold onto its momentum this week.

So, keep an eye on TCBP stock as shareholders would reach to the company's upcoming earnings and we may see high volatility.