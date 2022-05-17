TC BioPharm TCBP Stock Price broke out, the set up is AMAZING! Pay ATTENTION!

TC BioPharm TCBP stock price is up today & volume is up 8%, this appears to be the bottom I have been waiting for. I am consequently, placing an immediate and elusive 4🔥 official heat level for TC BioPharm TCBP is, that is a 🔥🔥🔥 4 out of 4!

There is an old adage, “two heads are better than one”, so let’s collaborate on TCBP and compare notes.

In this in depth report, I look at 5 KPIs: Technical Analysis, Volume, News Cycle, Fundamentals & awareness campaigns. I believe the stock market is not gambling, it is also not fool proof, but I have developed a dependable system. I have found some critical components to success for TCBP, tell me what you think.

Before we get started, I like being methodical and easy to understand so I have developed a ranking system for my stocks. I call it, Alexander Goldman’s “HOT Stock Ranking!”

The official heat level for TCBP is, a 🔥🔥🔥🔥 4 out of 4

Before I get ahead of myself and just jump right into this exciting breakout stock, I wanted to introduce myself.

Hello 🙋‍♂️ My name is Alexander Goldman. I have been trading small cap stocks, breakout stocks and trending stocks for 20 years now. I’m accredited for establishing the coveted HOT Stock Reporting system for breakout stocks.

To find out more about my story, CLICK HERE

SEND ALERTS! 05 Days : 17 Hours : 45 Minutes : 52 Seconds You missed out! COUNTDOWN TO NEXT ALERT

TC BioPharm Company Information

Company Name: TC BioPharm Inc.

Ticker: TCBP

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.tcbiopharm.com/

TC BioPharm Company Summary:

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel immunotherapy products based on its proprietary allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. The company was founded by Michael Leek and Angela Scott in 2013 and is headquartered in Motherwell, the United Kingdom.

TCBP stock price is due to News?

April 6, 2022

Announced that it has successfully registered the UK trademark “CryoTC®”, for the Company’s proprietary process for freezing and thawing of its lead oncology product, OmnImmune®.

CryoTR® is TC BioPharm’s unique process of cryopreservation, which is performed in a controlled rate freezer using an optimized protocol. OmnImmune® is an allogeneic unmodified cell therapy consisting of activated and expanded gamma delta T cells. OmnImmune® comprises GDT cells sourced from healthy donors, activated and expanded in large numbers before being purified formulated, and cryopreserved for subsequent thawing and infusion into patients.

Trending Stock TCBP 5 Day Chart

TCBP Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

The official heat level for ECTM is, a 🔥🔥🔥🔥 4 out of 4 . Here are my takeaways on it and why it is just a 3 out of 4. Do you agree?

TCBP Trading Volume

The volume, is trading at an increase of 8% over the average which indicates a higher demand in the stock. This is a great sign that trading activity is picking up, but we also don’t want to see 100%, 200% or even 400% increases in volume because that would mean the short term move is over.

I pride myself in determining moves before they happen! I believe, this may be the very situation wee are witnessing right now with TC BioPharm NASDAQ:TCBP. Pay attention!

Trading 101: volume is measured in the number of shares traded. Traders look to volume to determine liquidity and combine changes in volume with technical indicators to make trading decisions. So, let’s take a look at the technical indicators.

TCBP Technicals

The technical analysis “chart reading”, it is consolidated after a bearish move and now has broken out of the consolidation as you can see from the chart below.

That tap at $1.00 was significant as well as the resistance point at $.95 that was broken and is holding. Hence I am placing TCBP on an immediate 4 out 4 alert!

Trading 101: Technical indicators are technical tools that help in analyzing the movement in the stock prices whether the ongoing trend is going to continue or reverse. It helps the traders to make entry and exit decisions of a particular stock. Technical indicators can be leading or lagging indicators.

TCBP News Cycle

The news, there is significant news. The news, “Announced that it has successfully registered the UK trademark “CryoTC®”, for the Company’s proprietary process for freezing and thawing of its lead oncology product, OmnImmune®.” is huge! Cancer will be a $268 BILLION dollar industry by 2026. HERE

TCBP Fundamentals

The fundamentals, there is exciting financial filings associated with this stock, “265% growth”!

As you can see from the above screen shot from Market Watch HERE

The EBITDA has grown at 18%, that is STRONG!

Trading 101: Fundamental trading is a method where a trader focuses on company-specific events to determine which stock to buy and when to buy it. Trading on fundamentals is more closely associated with a buy-and-hold strategy rather than short-term trading.

TCBP Awareness

Marketing efforts “Awareness Campaigns”, I have found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company. Hence the 4 out of 4. Do you agree? Write me a line at alex@smallcapexclusive.com

Again, two heads are better than one, let’s work together to have the best trading year of our lives!

To receive my 🔥🔥🔥🔥 HOT stock as a thank you for joining our FREE newsletter, sign up today.

To find out more about my story, CLICK HERE

👇 Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest 🔥🔥🔥🔥 HOT stocks and we can compare notes!👇

SEND ALERTS! 05 Days : 17 Hours : 45 Minutes : 52 Seconds You missed out! COUNTDOWN TO NEXT ALERT

Small Cap Exclusive is owned and operated by JBN PARTNERS LLC, which is a US based corporation. We have been compensated $4,000 for profiling TCBP. We own ZERO shares in TCBP. We are paid advertisers, also known as stock touts or stock promoters, who disseminate favorable information (this “Article”) about publicly traded companies (the “Profiled Issuers”).

Full Disclaimer