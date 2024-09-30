“TC BioPharm (NASDAQ:TCBP): Cancer Treatment Patent Issued!

Update 10/3/24

Since we released this research report we have seen gains of almost 25%, congragulations to our subscribbers. Just yesterday investors had plenty of opportunities to get in to their position at around $5.20 and TCBP is currently trading at $6.40 representing $1.20 in gains or 23% gains. In a DAY!

BREAKING NEWS:

TC BioPharm (NASDAQ: TCBP) has announced a partnership with Carnegie Mellon University to develop an artificial intelligence solution for optimizing donor screening and matching processes in cell therapy. The company will collaborate with Dr. Wei Wu from the Ray and Stephanie Lane Computational Biology Department to leverage AI in addressing the ‘big data problem’ of donor variability and patient matching.

The initiative aims to enhance manufacturing yields, improve production processes, and potentially boost patient outcomes. Bryan Kobel, CEO of TC BioPharm, emphasized the significance of this partnership in advancing the cell therapy industry and addressing challenges beyond current HLA matching processes. Dr. Wu highlighted the potential of AI to transform precision medicine and personalized cell therapies.

The Entire Press Release

TCBP has been very aggressive of late with a massive, well developed, strategy to shake up the market of healthcare. Their partnership with, the prestigious, Carnegie Melon and their patent that was issued for cancer treatment last month has the biotech and investing world paying attention. Take a look at the markets reaction from yesterday and today.

It appears all of the major positive indicators are pointing to a bullish run. The good news is, it just broke out of a massive pull back and is oversold creating massive value and upside potential..

As you can see from the press release above, TC BioPharm is making waves in the healthcare industry with its innovative approach to cancer treatment with cell therapy.

TC BioPharm was granted a European Patent causing the stock price to soar last month. Place TC BioPharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) on your watchlist today before it’s too late.

TCBP Is Receiving Incredible Press

They’re not just another biotech company; they’re pioneers, leading the charge against cancer and serious diseases with their flagship product, TCB-001. This treatment is a game-changer for patients with blood cancers, offering new hope where traditional therapies may have fallen short.

We have identified 6 catalysts!

#1 Catalyst – NEWS – Patent Issued for CANCER!

#2 Catalyst – The Chart Is Incredible!

#3 Catalyst – Innovative Therapies

#4 Catalyst – Strong Pipeline

#5 Catalyst – Experienced Management Team

#6 Catalyst – Strategic Partnerships:

Let’s take a closer look at each of these catalysts, starting off with #1.

#1 Catalyst – NEWS – Patent Issued for CANCER!

TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC (NASDAQ: TCBP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative immunotherapy products. The company leverages its proprietary allogeneic gamma-delta T (GD-T) cell platform to create novel therapies aimed at treating cancer and viral infections.

Gamma-delta T cells are unique immune cells that possess characteristics of both the innate and adaptive immune systems, enabling them to distinguish between healthy and diseased tissues. TC BioPharm’s approach uses these cells to develop effective treatments for various cancers, including both liquid and solid tumors.

Notable achievements include the initiation of phase 2b/3 pivotal trials for OmnImmune® in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) using their proprietary allogeneic CryoTC technology, which allows for the distribution of frozen cell products to clinics worldwide. The company also maintains a robust pipeline targeting solid tumors and has built a significant intellectual property portfolio.

Recent developments highlight TC BioPharm’s dynamic progress:

May 15, 2024: Launch of a compassionate use program in the UK for TCB-008, providing new treatment options for patients ineligible for clinical trials.

March 1, 2024: CEO Bryan Kobel featured on ‘The Big Biz Show,’ discussing the company’s ongoing advancements.

March 18, 2024: An institutional investor exercised warrants resulting in a net cash infusion of $1.17M, strengthening the company’s financial position.

March 19, 2024: The company adjourned its General Meeting to gather additional information for a shareholder vote.

April 2, 2024: Announcement of a new streamlined manufacturing process to increase patient treatment capacity and reduce costs by 85%.

April 4, 2024: Execution of a non-binding letter of intent to acquire assets focused on CAR-NK cell therapies, enhancing their cancer treatment capabilities.

May 6, 2024: Agreement for the immediate exercise of certain warrants, raising approximately £3.1M for clinical trials and operations.

May 6, 2024: Announcement of a second letter of intent to acquire a company developing CAR-T therapies for solid tumors and autoimmune diseases.

The expertise of the management team is unmatched, providing strong guidance and instilling confidence in investors and partners alike. And speaking of partners, TC BioPharm’s collaborations with top-tier institutions and industry leaders are expanding their reach and reinforcing their commitment to transforming patient care. Together, these elements paint a picture of a company that’s not just on the path to success but also deeply committed to making a meaningful impact on health and wellness.

BIOSPACE is paying attention, for good reason!

#2 Catalyst – The Chart: A Classic Bullish Chart

Henry Khederian of Benzinga is quoted saying, “The Relative Strength Index can be used to indicate whether a stock is overbought or oversold. TC BioPharm (Holdings) stock currently has an RSI of 20.56, indicating oversold conditions.”

Place TCBP on your watchlist TODAY. Take a look at the volume an gains from yesterday!

DATE 10/2/2024 1 DAY CHART

1 MONTH CHART DATED 9/24/24

On August 29th, TC BioPharm announced a significant breakthrough in their quest to combat cancer, securing a European patent for their innovative treatment based on modified gamma delta cells. This development represents a pivotal moment for the bio pharmaceutical company, as it not only reinforces their commitment to advancing cancer treatment but also solidifies their intellectual property rights within the European market. The patent covers the usage of these modified cells for treating both cancer and viral indications, showcasing the potential breadth of the treatment’s application. The CEO of TC BioPharm, Bryan Kobel, expressed the company’s enthusiasm for this achievement, emphasizing the strategic value it adds to their commercial endeavors in Europe. The patent is expected to provide a competitive edge and could significantly enhance the company’s valuation in the event of potential acquisition scenarios.

The following statement is from their press release, “TC BioPharm (TCBP) has announced the receipt of a patent grant from the European Patent Office covering modified gamma delta cells usage for treating cancer and viral indications. “TCBP continues to focus on our immediate applications for TCB008 while developing future high-value gamma delta assets for other indications such as solid tumors.“We believe gamma deltas can be a high-impact therapeutic when modified with the potential to outpace current CAR [chimeric antigen receptor] and modified t-cells in safety and efficacy, patent protecting these approaches gives us a competitive moat and further value in a potential acquisition scenario.””

https://www.pharmaceutical-technology.com/news/tc-biopharm-secures-european-patent

Following the announcement, TC BioPharm’s financial landscape experienced a notable shift. The company successfully closed an upsized public offering, which included six million shares of American Depository Shares (ADS) and Series H warrants. This offering was priced at $1 per ADS, with the Series H warrants exercisable immediately at £0.76 per ADS. The gross proceeds from this offering amounted to $6 million, prior to the deduction of offering expenses. These funds are earmarked to support several key initiatives, including an upcoming clinical trial targeting relapse/refractory acute myeloid leukemia and market awareness activities. The news of the patent grant and the subsequent financial update had a positive impact on the company’s share price, reflecting investor confidence in TC BioPharm’s future prospects and its potential to revolutionize cancer treatment.

The stock market’s response underscores the significance of the patent in positioning TC BioPharm as a leader in the field of cancer therapy innovation. The strategic moves by TC BioPharm demonstrate a robust approach to securing their position in the biotechnology industry, while also providing hope for advancements in cancer treatment. The company’s focus on developing high-value gamma delta assets for various indications, including solid tumors, positions them at the forefront of therapeutic innovation, potentially outpacing current treatments in both safety and efficacy.

#2 Catalysts – Innovative Therapies: The Vanguard of Medicine

At the forefront of TC BioPharm’s innovative prowess is their commitment to pioneering cell therapies that target cancer and other severe diseases. Their flagship product, TCB-001, epitomizes this dedication, offering hope to patients with hematologic malignancies through cutting-edge treatment options. This focus on innovation is not just a business strategy; it’s a lifeline for those in dire need of advanced therapeutic alternatives.

The development of TCB-001 is a beacon of progress in the oncology sector, showcasing TC BioPharm’s ability to translate complex biological mechanisms into tangible patient benefits. By harnessing the body’s own cellular machinery, TC BioPharm is leading the charge towards a future where cancer treatment is not only more effective but also more personalized, aligning with the unique needs of each patient.

#3 Catalysts – Strong Pipeline: The Pathway to Progress

TC BioPharm’s robust pipeline is a testament to their strategic foresight and scientific acumen. With a plethora of therapies in various stages of clinical development, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on multiple growth avenues. This diverse portfolio not only underscores their versatility in addressing a range of medical challenges but also highlights the potential for significant revenue streams in the near future.

Each candidate within the pipeline represents a step forward in the quest to conquer disease. As these therapies advance through clinical trials, they not only move closer to commercialization but also contribute to the collective understanding of disease mechanisms. This dual impact of driving revenue and scientific knowledge solidifies TC BioPharm’s role as a key player in the biotech industry.

#4 Catalysts – Experienced Management Team: The Architects of Success

The strategic direction and execution of TC BioPharm are in the capable hands of an experienced management team. Their collective expertise in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals is the compass that guides the company through the complex landscape of medical innovation. Investor confidence soars when a company is led by a team with a proven track record of success, and TC BioPharm’s leadership is no exception.

This team’s deep industry knowledge and strategic vision are the bedrock upon which TC BioPharm builds its ambitious goals. They are not merely administrators but visionaries who understand the intricacies of the market and the science that drives their products. Their leadership ensures that TC BioPharm remains steadfast in its mission, navigating the challenges of drug development with unwavering resolve.

#5 Catalyst – Strategic Partnerships: The Alliance for Excellence

Strategic partnerships amplify TC BioPharm’s impact, weaving a network of collaboration that spans academia and industry. These alliances are a source of additional resources, expertise, and validation, serving as a multiplier for the company’s capabilities. By joining forces with esteemed institutions and bio pharmaceutical companies, TC BioPharm gains access to a broader pool of knowledge and technology.

These partnerships are more than just agreements; they are synergistic relationships that foster innovation and accelerate the development of TC BioPharm’s products. Through these collaborations, the company not only enhances its product offerings but also strengthens its position in the market. The validation that comes from these strategic alliances is a powerful endorsement of TC BioPharm’s potential and a clear signal to investors of the company’s upward trajectory

In conclusion, TC BioPharm’s recent achievements have marked a series of catalysts that are set to redefine the landscape of cancer treatment. The European patent acquisition for their groundbreaking gamma delta cell therapy is more than just a legal milestone; it’s a beacon of innovation, signaling the company’s potential to lead the charge against one of humanity’s most persistent adversaries.

This patent not only protects TC BioPharm’s intellectual property but also enhances its strategic positioning within the competitive bio-pharmaceutical industry. The subsequent financial maneuvers, including the up-sized public offering and the successful capital raise, reflect a market that is receptive and optimistic about the company’s trajectory. The positive surge in share price following these announcements is a testament to the confidence investors have in TC BioPharm’s approach and its future impact on cancer therapy.

These developments collectively serve as a robust foundation for the company’s future endeavors, promising a new era of therapeutic options and hope for patients worldwide. TC BioPharm stands at a pivotal juncture, with its sights set firmly on transforming the treatment of cancer and improving patient outcomes through its innovative cell therapy platform.

Condensed Disclaimer

Small Cap Exclusive is owned and operated by King Tide Media, LLC, which is a US based corporation & has been compensated up to $150,000 from MavDB Consulting LLC for profiling (TCBP:NASDAQ) starting September 24th 2024. We own ZERO shares in (TCBP:NASDAQ)

FULL DISCLAIMER