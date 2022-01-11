Talon Metals TLOFF 50% gains today

Talon Metals TLOFF is up 50% after due to a massive amount of volume being injected into this little well known stock. I have written a full report on TLOFF that you can read below.

Talon Metals announced today, “Tesla TSLA recently signed its first nickel supply deal in the United States, selecting Talon Metals Corp’s Tamarack mine project in Minnesota in a bid to make the electric vehicle (EV) battery metal in a sustainable way.” However, before we get started, let’s review some basic information on this company.

Talon Metals, Inc . Company Summary

Talon is a TSX-listed base metals company in a joint venture with Rio Tinto on the high-grade Tamarack Nickel Project located in central Minnesota. Talon currently owns a 51% interest in the Tamarack Project and has the right to increase its interest by 9% to 60%.

Also, The Tamarack Nickel Project comprises a large land position (18km of strike length) with numerous high-grade intercepts outside the current resource area. Talon is focused on expanding its current high-grade nickel mineralization resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101.

Therefore, identifying additional high-grade nickel mineralization; and developing a responsible processing capability in the United States. In July 2021, Talon entered into an MOU with the United Steelworkers whereby the parties outlined a number of ways that they will work with, and support, one another.

Moreover, Talon has a well-qualified exploration and mine management team with extensive experience in project management.

TLOFF News

January 10, 2022

Talon has entered into an agreement with Tesla TSLA for the supply and purchase of nickel concentrate to be produced from the Tamarack Nickel Project in Aitkin County, Minnesota. The execution of the agreement follows an extensive and detailed due diligence period performed by Tesla TSLA and lengthy negotiations between the parties. HERE

December 16, 2021

TLOFF provided an update on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project (“Tamarack Nickel Project“), located in central Minnesota. HERE

Talon Metals 1 Month Chart

Talon’s 1 Day Chart

TLOFF Technical Analysis

What a day for TLOFF, the news couldn’t have been better. They are working with Wall Street’s darling, Tesla.

Moreover, Talon Metals TLOFF released the announcement that they landed TSLA as a client! Hence, today was huge and the stock responded with a massive amount of volume and a PPS increase of 50%.

I would expect a huge jump, the news was incredible that Talon Metals released today. The interest was huge and the stock responded with a massive amount of volume and a PPS increase of 50%. TLOFF skyrocketed and the run is not over!

Therefore, TLOFF will consolidate and then run again. Put it on your watchlist.

