Sunworks Inc. SUNW Stock Price could be a steal? Urgent UPDATE

SUNW Stock Price is up almost 100% in one month, but is the stock to pricey to buy? Is this breakout stock going to continue to run? Keep reading to find out.

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis

Sunworks Inc. Company Information

Sunworks, Inc. engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F. Bryan, Mark P. Harris, and Christopher T. Kleveland in 1983 and is headquartered in Roseville, CA.

Company Name: Sunworks Inc.

Ticker: SUNW

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://sunworksusa.com/

Sunworks Inc. Company Summary:

SUNW stock price is due to News?

Colliers Securities analyst Donovan Schafer CFA reiterated a Buy rating on Sunworks (SUNW – Research Report) today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.24, close to its 52-week low of $1.70.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.9% and a 30.8% success rate. CFA covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Electric Last Mile Solutions, Lightning eMotors, and Hyzon Motors. HERE

SUNW 5 Day Chart

SUNW Stock Price Technical Analysis:

I love this stock! I believe it has consolidated after the big run and will test $5 again soon for a handsome 25% gain.

I would place a stop loss at $3.60 and sell at $4.90 if it has difficulty beating $5

This is Alex, reminding all the traders out there to leave your emotions at the door and never, ever, try to catch a falling knife. I strive to find breakout stock alerts and deliver them before the market finds out.

