Splash Beverage ( SBEV ) Signs Blockbuster Deal With TARGET Nationwide!

UPDATE: 9/20/22 @ 2:30 PM ET

Splash Beverage (NYSE:SBEV) is trending up after building a solid base above $2.05

SBEV is now testing resistance & if she breaks through $2.10 we could see mid $2s by end of week.

REMEMBER, this stock has a 52 week high of $5.60 & Yahoo Finances short term rating to Buy RATING.

That is EF Hutton, Investing.Com & Yahoo Finance issuing a BUY rating!

I repeat, That is EF Hutton, Investing.Com & Yahoo Finance issuing a BUY rating!

Original Post: 9/20/22 @ 9:08 AM ET

I wrote a report a few days ago on the fact that SALT Tequila, the emerging tequila brand owned by Splash Beverages, could be the next Casa Amigos.

Then, this morning, SPLASH the parent company announces a authorization agreement with Target nationwide!

It is becoming very clear to me that Splash Beverage is not trying to be the next Casa Amigos but the next Coca Cola!

Splash Beverage has made two major announcements over the last few weeks:

Tapout their sports line gets picked up by Targets nationwide! Salt Tequila signs a national distribution agreement with the same distributors that represent Coca Cola & Anheuser Busch!

Let’s take a closer look at the THREE reasons why SBEV is poised to be a leader in the beverage industry.

I can’t stress this enough, this is HUGE news!

Respected Technical Analysis site Investing.com issued a Bullish Strong BUY Rating, which could be potentially signaling a bigger breakout to the upside is coming. See technicals below.

ANOTHER BUY RECOMMENDATION

Equity Analyst EF Hutton Initiated a “BUY” Recommendation and Staggering $5.00/Share Price Target!

Additionally, Global Investment Bank Equity Analyst EF Hutton initiated coverage on Splash Beverage Group (NYSE: SBEV) issuing a “BUY” Recommendation and a staggering $5.00/share price target!

*Representing an approx. 133%+ in upside potential from current price

Splash announced a Blockbuster Distribution announcement Last Week that SALT Tequila continues its Aggressive National Expansion with full distribution agreements throughout the states of Nevada and Maryland.

Splash Beverage Group’s SALT Tequila Continues Expansion with Full Coverage in Nevada and Maryland

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, announced that SALT Tequila continues its national expansion with full distribution agreements throughout the states of Nevada and Maryland.

Splash announced that Central Distributors of Las Vegas will now distribute SALT Tequila across Nevada. At the same time, the Company announced agreements with Maryland-based Carey Distributors and Wantz Distributors to round out statewide distribution with along with Buck Distributing (previously announced) to distribute SALT throughout Maryland.

Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “We’re honored to partner with these top tier distribution companies as consumer demand for SALT Tequila continues to grow along with the entire tequila segment nationally. We believe SALT is positioned very well to capitalize on this demand; flavored spirits, 100% agave tequilas and the overall tequila segment are key drivers in the spirits segment in the U.S. The agreement with Central Distributors of Las Vegas provides us with terrific opportunity in the Las Vegas and Reno markets. ‘Vegas-born’ Central Distributors is a family-owned wholesaler distributing a diverse portfolio of premium beverages and we’re proud to have SALT added to their stable. Similarly, our agreements with Carey Distributors, Wantz Distributors, along with Buck Distributing gives us coverage in the entire state of Maryland with distributors carrying top-tier brands, including Anheuser-Busch and Miller Coors.”

By The Way, SALT has a 5/5 Tasting REVIEW, look out Casa Amigos

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced it has received authorization to sell its TapouT performance drink in select Target stores across the nation.

Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO commented, “Target is an iconic premium retailer and one of the most visible retail brands in the nation with stores in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. 75% of the population in the U.S. lives within 10 miles of Target stores and we will now have an opportunity to offer TapouT to these customers. This is a very exciting new relationship and we’re grateful and proud to have earned this authorization from such important retailer.”

Nistico added, “We continue to execute and put product on retail shelves … and of course product on shelves equals more revenue as we continue to build all our brands coast to coast.”

In closing, SBEV has several potential bullish catalysts in play right now that could catapult them to a household name like Coca Cola.

Splash Beverage is possibly on the verge of Disrupting the $1.86 Trillion Beverage Market.

Just The Tequila Market is a MULTI-BILLION a year industry!

The global tequila market is expected to grow from $10.43 billion in 2022 to $15.57 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.89% in forecast period, 2022-2029

Read More at:-https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/tequila-market-104172