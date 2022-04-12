SLM Corp. SLM Stock Price is so consistent, can it go higher? BREAKING REPORT

SLM Corp. SLM stock price is down – 7% in the last 5 days & volume is up 163%, but is it over for this breakout stock?

There is an old adage, “two heads are better than one”, so let’s collaborate on SLM and compare notes.

In this in depth report, I look at 5 KPIs: Technical Analysis, Volume, News Cycle, Fundamentals & awareness campaigns. I believe the stock market is not gambling, it is also not fool proof, but I have developed a dependable system. I have found some critical components to success for SLM, tell me what you think.

Before we get started, I like being methodical and easy to understand so I have developed a ranking system for my stocks. I call it, Alexander Goldman’s “HOT Stock Ranking!”

The official heat level for SLM is, a 🔥 1 out of 4

Before I get ahead of myself and just jump right into this exciting breakout stock, I wanted to introduce myself.

Hello 🙋‍♂️ My name is Alexander Goldman. I have been trading small cap stocks, breakout stocks and trending stocks for 20 years now. I’m accredited for establishing the coveted HOT Stock Reporting system for breakout stocks.

To find out more about my story, CLICK HERE

SEND ALERTS! 06 Days : 12 Hours : 12 Minutes : 27 Seconds You missed out! COUNTDOWN TO NEXT ALERT

SLM Corp. Company Information

Company Name: SLM Corp.

Ticker: SLM

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.salliemae.com/

SLM Corp. Company Summary:

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

SLM stock price is due to News?

Sallie Mae® (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, has named William Wolf, Chief People Officer. Wolf will oversee all facets of Sallie Mae’s Human Resources function. He will succeed Bonnie Rumbold who has served as Sallie Mae’s Chief People Officer since 2014. Wolf’s first day at the company will be March 28.

Trending Stock ECTM 5 Day Chart

SLM Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

The official heat level for SLM is, a 🔥 1 out of 4 . Here are my takeaways on it and why it is just a 3 out of 4. Do you agree?

SLM Trading Volume

The volume, is trading at an increase of 82% over the average which indicates a higher demand in the stock.

Trading 101: volume is measured in the number of shares traded. Traders look to volume to determine liquidity and combine changes in volume with technical indicators to make trading decisions. So, let’s take a look at the technical indicators.

SLM Technicals

The technical analysis “chart reading”, it is bullish and has been that way since the early part of this month with a steady ascending channel.

Trading 101: Technical indicators are technical tools that help in analyzing the movement in the stock prices whether the ongoing trend is going to continue or reverse. It helps the traders to make entry and exit decisions of a particular stock. Technical indicators can be leading or lagging indicators.

SLM News Cycle

The news, there is no significant news.

SLM Fundamentals

The fundamentals, there is exciting financial filings associated with this stock, “265% growth”!

Trading 101: Fundamental trading is a method where a trader focuses on company-specific events to determine which stock to buy and when to buy it. Trading on fundamentals is more closely associated with a buy-and-hold strategy rather than short-term trading.

SLM Awareness

Marketing efforts “Awareness Campaigns”, I have not found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company. Hence the 1 out of 4. Do you agree? Write me a line at alex@smallcapexclusive.com

Again, two heads are better than one, let’s work together to have the best trading year of our lives!

To receive my 🔥🔥🔥🔥 HOT stock as a thank you for joining our FREE newsletter, sign up today.

To find out more about my story, CLICK HERE

👇 Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest 🔥🔥🔥🔥 HOT stocks and we can compare notes!👇